Washington Post 218’s Freshman Navy team is finding ways to score runs.
However, the opponents are finding ways to score more and Washington fell in another back-and-forth contest Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field to Elsberry Post 26 Schafer, 11-8.
“With the nonconference game, we worked a lot of kids into the lineup tonight,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said.
Both teams scored single runs in the first. Washington took a 2-1 lead in the second. Each team scored three times in the third.
Elsberry moved ahead, 7-6, through four innings. The visitors had a pair of 2-1 frames in the fifth and sixth to forge ahead for the three-run win.
“We again had a shot to win but couldn’t hold on,” Mallinckrodt said.
Elsberry outhit Post 218, 7-4. The teams combined for nine errors with Washington making five of them to Elsberry’s four.
Post 218 sent four hurlers to the mound, starting with Lucas Howell. He went three innings, allowing four unearned runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out three.
“Lucas Howell did what we asked of him on the mound, we just had some mishaps in the field behind him,” Mallinckrodt said.
Owen Tod was next and he gave up five runs (two earned) over 1.1 innings on two hits, five walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Ethan Leesmann pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Evan Mallinckrodt pitched the final inning, allowing a walk.
At the plate, Washington’s hits were singles by Leesmann, Jeremiah Bollmann, Braxton Schuetz and Graham Coleman.
Leesmann walked twice. Bollmann, Robert “Cash” Chartrand, Tod and Coleman walked once.
Leesmann and Bollmann each stole three bases. Schuetz, Quinton Nowak, Chartrand and Caleb Matchell stole one base each.
Leesmann scored two runs. Bollmann, Chartrand, Schuetz, Nowak, Coleman and Mallinckrodt scored once.
Chartrand had two RBIs. Leesmann, Bollmann and Coleman each drove in one run.
Post 218 plays in the I-70 Showdown Saturday and Sunday in St. Charles County. Washington has two pool games Friday, facing Adidas Athletics Wilson 14U at 9 a.m. and the Missouri Redhawks (Haley) at 11 a.m., both at Peruque Valley Park 2.
Bracket play will be Sunday at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex in O’Fallon.
“We are looking forward to our tournament this weekend,” Mallinckrodt said. “The more games these boys can get under their belt will help us as we continue to learn and grow.”