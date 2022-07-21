Eight was great for the Elsberry Post 226 Red team Sunday afternoon.
Buoyed by an eight-run second inning, Elsberry defeated Washington Post 218 in the first Zone 1 Tournament championship game, 11-7.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Eight was great for the Elsberry Post 226 Red team Sunday afternoon.
Buoyed by an eight-run second inning, Elsberry defeated Washington Post 218 in the first Zone 1 Tournament championship game, 11-7.
“When you play a good quality opponent, you can’t make errors that give them more opportunities, especially with a great hitting team like Elsberry,” Post 218 Coach Eric Voelkerding said.
That is what happened to us in the top of the 2nd.
For the second week in a row, the two teams matched up for a championship series after Elsberry edged Jefferson City Saturday night.
And, just like the previous weekend, Elsberry took charge.
Following a delayed start due to rain, Elsberry ripped out eight runs in the top of the second. While Washington rallied after that, it was too much of a deficit.
“We made a good attempt to chip away and come back, but just fell a little short,” Voelkerding said.
Washington scored its first run in the third inning. In the fourth, Elsberry added two, but Post 218 scored three more runs.
Washington cut it to 10-6 in the bottom of the fifth.
Elsberry scored a final run in the sixth while Washington scored a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Post 218 outhit Elsberry, 12-10, and made three errors to Elsberry’s one.
“Their defense was excellent,” Voelkerding said. “Their center fielder (Logan Havican) had one heck of game, making several crazy plays.”
Noah Hendrickson had three hits, including a double.
Dew Eckhoff, Kabren Koelling and Tyler Kromer each had two hits. Eckhoff doubled.
Kaden Patke, Reagan Kandlbinder and Justin Mort had one hit apiece.
Kandlbinder and Mort walked. Eckhoff was hit by a pitch.
Kandlbinder scored two runs. Patke, Koelling, Mort, Kromer and Hendrickson scored once.
Hendrickson drove in three runs. Patke, Eckhoff, Koelling and Will Hoer posted one RBI apiece.
Lane Roettering took the loss, going 1.1 innings while allowing eight runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Jack Dunard pitched 5.2 innings in relief, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk. He fanned one.
DJ Barth started for Elsberry and went two innings, allowing two hits and hitting one batter. He struck out one.
Landon Niederer pitched the final five innings, allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Havican led the offense with three hits, including a double.
Alex Kinnie, Gavin Woodson and Niederer each had two hits. Zach Gibson added one hit.
Kinnie, Gavin Marshall, Camden Palmer and Noah Taylor walked.
Trent Albrecht stole a base and Kinne posted a sacrifice fly.
Havican scored three times. Gibson, Kinnie, Woodson, Niederer, Marshall, Karson White, Nate Wibbenmeyer and Taylor scored once.
Gibson, Havican, Kinnie, Woodson, Niederer and Marshall each drove in a run.
With the win, Elsberry forced a winner-take-all championship game.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.