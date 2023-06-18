Elsberry Post 226 showed why it’s on the top of the Ninth District Junior Legion standings.
Post 226 (12-3, 6-1) was able to get key hits to defeat Union Post 297 (5-2, 2-1) Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark, 7-3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 18, 2023 @ 7:39 pm
Elsberry Post 226 showed why it’s on the top of the Ninth District Junior Legion standings.
Post 226 (12-3, 6-1) was able to get key hits to defeat Union Post 297 (5-2, 2-1) Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark, 7-3.
A second game between the two teams was called off. The nondistrict contest was delayed as the lights at Wildcat Ballpark shut off and didn’t come back on, according to Post 297 Manager Drew Reed. The teams decided to cancel the game.
Union took the early advantage of the district contest, scoring twice in the bottom of the second.
Elsberry put together a two-out rally to tie it in the top of the third.
Post 226 grabbed the lead in the fourth with two more runs and never looked back.
Elsberry’s three-run sixth clinched the win. Union added a run in the bottom of the seventh, but that was it.
Post 226 outhit Union, 8-5. Elsberry made five errors to Union’s two.
Kasey Griffin went six innings on the hill for Union. He allowed seven runs (four earned) on eight hit, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out four.
Peyton Hall threw the last inning, striking out two batters.
Offensively, Griffin had two hits to pace the offense.
Trenton Kossmann doubled. Alec Coombs and Ethan Curnutte singled.
Connor Curnutte, Ardell Young and Kossmann each walked.
Nick D’Onofrio, Coombs, Griffin and Young each stole a base.
Griffin, Kossmann and Coombs scored the Union runs.
Ethan Curnutte drove in both.
For Elsberry, Ethan Cox went 6.2 innings for the win. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks.
Brady Eulinger got the final out after Cox hit his pitch limit.
Noah Taylor led Elsberry with two hits. Camden Palmer doubled.
Lance Stuckey and Brennan Howard each drove in two runs.
Union returns to action Monday, playing at Hannibal Post 55 at 6 p.m.
After playing at Washington in a nondistrict game Wednesday, Elsberry goes to the Sullivan Tournament Saturday and Sunday. Post 226 will face Sullivan Post 18 and the Hillsboro Prospects in pool play games at Sullivan High School.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.