Pacific won the league game.
But Elsberry Post 226 claimed the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament meeting Saturday at Jim Moran Field, 8-7.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pacific won the league game.
But Elsberry Post 226 claimed the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament meeting Saturday at Jim Moran Field, 8-7.
The pool game between the two Ninth District teams needed nine innings to be decided.
Pacific took the early lead with a run in the bottom of the first. Elsberry tied it in the top of the second, but Pacific added two more runs in the bottom of that inning.
In the third, each team scored once. Elsberry outscored Pacific in the fourth, 3-1, and Post 226 added another run in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead.
Pacific fought back to tie it with one out in the bottom of the seventh, and had the bases loaded when Brady Sheppard struck out the final two batters.
Running on the international tiebreaker for extra innings, both teams scored once in the eighth. Elsberry scored in the top of the ninth and held thanks to a game-ending double play.
For Pacific, Bennett Parker pitched the first seven innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out nine.
Landon Andrew took the loss, pitching two innings while allowing an unearned run on one hit. He struck out one.
Cole Ramirez led the offense with three singles.
Cayden Matthes had two hits, including a triple. Parker singled twice.
Ethan Holzmark also tripled. Gavin Lane doubled.
Trey Kulick, Hagen Hassell and Austin Covert singled.
Holzmark, Lane, Ramirez and Hassell walked. Hassell was hit by a pitch.
Holzmark scored two runs. Lucas Dohrer, Parker, Ramirez, Hassell and Nathan Ball scored once.
Matthes and Covert both drove in two runs. Hassell had one RBI.
Cayden Palmer started and went 6.1 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out six.
Sheppard got the win, going 2.2 innings while allowing two hits and striking out three.
Brady Eulinger led Elsberry with three hits, including a double.
Trent Albrecht and Palmer each had two hits. Albrecht doubled.
Jackson Trower added the other Elsberry hit.
Talen Herrell walked. Albrecht and Lance Stuckey were hit by pitches.
Eulinger and Sheppard stole bases.
Eulinger and Albrecht both scored twice.
Elsberry advanced as the Pool C winner and went on to claim the championship by beating the Sedalia Post 642 Travelers, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.