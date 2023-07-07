The second and seventh seeds of the Ninth District Junior Tournament played the closest game of the first round Monday at Union’s Wildcat Ballpark.
Elsberry Post 226 (22-10) stood firm as the No. 2 seed in the bracket to turn away a first-round challenge from Sullivan Post 18 (6-8), 5-2.
Post 226 is one of four teams to tie for the Ninth District’s regular season title this season along with Washington Post 218, Union Post 297 and St. Peters Post 313.
All four of the district’s top regular season teams won in the first round Monday, advancing St. Peters to play Washington and Elsberry to play Union in Wednesday’s winners’ bracket semifinals.
Sullivan moved into an elimination game Wednesday against the No. 6 seed, St. Charles Post 312.
Ethan Cox notched the win on the mound for Post 226. In six innings pitched, he struck out four batters and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with one hit batter.
Brady Sheppard recorded the save, making all three outs in the seventh inning. He allowed an inherited runner to score and surrendered one hit.
Post 226 gave Cox a comfortable lead with a four-run rally in the bottom of the fourth.
Both teams scored once in the fifth inning before Post 18 posted one final tally in the top of the seventh.
Camden Palmer posted three hits for Elsberry, all singles, and scored a run.
Lance Stuckey, Brady Eulinger and Noah Taylor all singled.
Eulinger walked twice. Taylor, Jackson Trower and Brady Huber each drew a walk.
Trent Albrecht was hit by a pitch.
Taylor stole two bases. Stuckey stole one.
Palmer touched the plate twice. Eulinger, Stuckey and Trower all scored once.
Cox and B Howard each drove in a run.
For Post 18, Dustin Lappe started on the mound. He tossed three shutout innings with five strikeouts, allowing one hit and three walks with one hit batter.
Nate McReynolds pitched 0.2 of an inning and surrendered four unearned runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Isaiah Skaggs threw the last 2.1 innings and allowed one run on three hits. Skaggs posted two strikeouts.
Brennan Bouse doubled for Post 18. He also singled and drove in a run.
Gibson Halbert singled twice.
McReynolds notched a single, a walk and a run scored.
Cam Koch walked, stole a base and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Jansen Loeb was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
