Striking late, the Elsberry Post 226 Juniors moved past Pacific Post 320 in the winner’s bracket semifinals of the Ninth District Tournament Tuesday.
Elsberry (15-9) tallied nine of its runs in its final two turns at the plate to knock off Post 320 (8-6), 10-4.
Post 320 got on a roll early, scoring once in the top of the first inning, once in the second and twice in the third.
“We had a great start to the game on both sides of the field,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “We came out barreling the ball from the start, clean defensively and great pitching from Weston (Kulick). Weston has been a kid we have been able to rely on to go six to seven strong innings almost every time he takes the mound.”
Elsberry got one run in the second and then held Post 320 off the scoreboard from the fourth inning onward, allowing Post 226 to come back and tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth.
A six-run rally in the bottom of the sixth then made the difference.
“We were going along great until the sixth inning,” Carter said. “Elsberry was able to get guys on and have hits fall were nobody was at. We also gave up some extra bases on the defensive side that killed us.”
Post 320 got two hits apiece from Ethan Simpson and Cole Hansmann.
Hansmann doubled, singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Simpson singled twice and scored.
Joey Mach doubled and scored.
Andrew Payne singled and was hit by a pitch.
Matthew Reincke walked and drove in a run.
Wesley Branson stole a base and scored.
Jordan Williams was credited with a run batted in.
In 5.1 innings pitched, Kulick struck out six and allowed nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks.
Reincke recorded the final two outs, striking out one and allowing one unearned run on one hit.
Relief pitcher Gavin Marshall earned the win for Elsberry. He tossed the final 1.2 innings without allowing a run or a hit, recording four strikeouts and issuing just one walk.
Alex Miller was the Post 226 starter, lasting 5.1 innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits.
Cleanup hitter Kyle Turnbull led the Post 226 offensive attack with two doubles, a walk and three runs scored.
Post 320 moved into the second-chance bracket Wednesday against St. Charles Post 312, and Elsberry advanced to play Washington Post 218 in the winner’s bracket final.