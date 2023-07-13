The Pacific Post 320 Seniors are on their second chance in the postseason.

Pacific (14-5), the second seed in the Ninth District Senior Tournament, will have to win their way back through the losers’ bracket after a first-round loss Monday to No. 3 seed, Elsberry Post 226 (20-13), 6-5, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.

