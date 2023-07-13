The Pacific Post 320 Seniors are on their second chance in the postseason.
Pacific (14-5), the second seed in the Ninth District Senior Tournament, will have to win their way back through the losers’ bracket after a first-round loss Monday to No. 3 seed, Elsberry Post 226 (20-13), 6-5, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 320 found itself in a 6-0 hole midway through the third inning before rallying to make it close.
“Our boys battled all night, but we came up a little short in the end,” Post 320 Manager Clint Meyer said. “We got down early and battled all the way to the last out. We had an opportunity with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to tie it up on an Andrew Payne double, but Ethan Simpson, the tying run, was thrown out at the plate.”
Post 226 scored one run in the first inning, two in the second and three in the third.
Pacific scratched out its first run in the bottom of the third, but could not add to that score until earning another single tally in the sixth.
Post 320 pushed across three runs in the bottom of the seventh before the tying run was stopped short.
“Andrew hit the ball deep into the left-field gap and it was going to take two perfect throws on a relay to get Ethan at the plate and they made their throws perfectly,” Meyer said.
Pacific earned nine hits in the game, starting with a 3-4 effort from leadoff man Trevor Klund, who doubled, singled, stole a base and scored twice.
Payne tripled, doubled and drove in three runs.
Weston Kulick singled twice and scored twice.
Simpson singled and drove in two runs, one on a sacrifice fly.
Matt Reincke singled and scored.
On the mound, Kulick pitched the first two innings. He allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits with two strikeouts.
Jack Meyer then pitched 4.2 shutout innings, striking out eight and allowing just two hits.
Xavian Cox recorded a three-pitch strikeout against the only batter he faced.
“Weston Kulick started the game for us and pitched fairly well,” Clint Meyer said. “We had a couple of miscues in the field that allowed a couple of runs. After they hit a three-run homer in the third inning to go up 6-0, Jack Meyer came in and was able to shut them down. Jack pitched great to keep us in the game and give us a chance for a comeback. Xavian Cox came in and recorded the last out.”
Seven different Post 226 players had hits.
Kyle Turnbull delivered the big hit, smashing a three-run home run in the third inning.
Gavin Marshall doubled and scored.
Brady Creech and Alex Miller both singled and scored. Creech stole a base.
Cayden Palmer singled and drove in a run.
Gavin Reller was hit by a pitch and scored.
Gavin Woodson pitched the complete game for Elsberry. He allowed five runs on nine hits and struck out three.
“This isn’t the result that we had hoped for, but we’ll come back tomorrow ready to go against Hannibal,” Clint Meyer said.
Post 320 and Hannibal Post 55 play in the losers’ bracket quarterfinals Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. The winner advances to play either Washington Post 218 or St. Peters Post 313 in the losers’ bracket semifinal Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
