There’s a new leader in the Ninth District Senior Legion pennant chase.
Elsberry Post 226 (8-4-3, 4-1) knocked Washington Post 218 (7-4, 3-1) from the top spot Tuesday with a 5-2 victory at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
“My respect for Coach (Kent) Getsee and Post 218 runs deep as they are always the team to beat in District 9 and one of the best Legion programs in the state of Missouri,” Elsberry Manager Jason Howard said. “It’s always tough to beat them, so this was a big win for us, and we hope to keep the momentum going over the weekend.”
Getsee said Elsberry earned its win.
“We have to give Elsberry credit,” Getsee said. “They took advantage of everything we gave them. I thought we took some good at-bats and played solid defense, so taking the positives is what we’ll do and go forward. Sometimes you run into a good arm, and that is how it goes. We did strand eight runners, so in the long run we’ll get that big hit to change the narrative on games like this. They made us a better team with this game, and we’ll use it for good going forward.”
Washington now is tied with Rhineland Post 147 (7-3, 3-1) for second and is a half-game in front of Hannibal Post 55 (Culp). Rhineland is the only team to beat Elsberry in district play.
Elsberry did all of its damage in the first two innings, scoring two runs in the first and three in the second.
Post 218 pushed one run across the plate but struggled to put together offense until adding a run in the sixth. Washington left the bases loaded in that inning. Post 218 added a final run in the seventh.
Elsberry outhit Washington, 7-6, and overcame three errors.
Jacob Bruns scattered six hits over six innings before hitting the pitch limit. He allowed three runs and walked five, striking out four.
“We got another great pitching performance from Jacob Bruns, who is now 3-0 overall,” Elsberry Manager Jason Howard said. “Bruns gave us a solid six strong innings and was able to get some big strikeouts when he found himself in a few tough spots. When Bruns is on the mound, we know he’s always going to battle and give us a chance to win.”
Getsee said Bruns controlled the game.
“Elsberry came out swinging in the first two innings, and we just couldn’t find the answer for their guy, Jacob Bruns,” Getsee said. “He was solid and kept us in check.”
Nico Griesbauer pitched the seventh, allowing an unearned run and striking out one to earn a save.
Defensively, Elsberry turned in two crucial double plays to stop Washington rallies.
“Our defense got us out of a few jams by turning some big-time double plays up the middle between our shortstop Nate Walker and second baseman Will Sheppard,” Howard said.
Washington also stranded eight runners on base to five for Elsberry.
Washington needed three pitchers to get through the game. Jacob Baldwin started and went two innings, allowing five runs on five hits and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Ethan Mort relieved and stabilized the situation. Over four innings, he walked one and struck out four.
Dane Eckhoff pitched the final inning, allowing two hits and hitting a batter.
“Ethan Mort came in to settle things down and pitched four scoreless innings, and Dane Eckhoff had a scoreless seventh, but we just couldn’t overcome the two crooked numbers in the first two innings,” Getsee said.
Walker sparked the Elsberry offense with three hits. Brayden Reynolds had two hits, including a double. Camren Anderson and Alex Thomas singled.
Griesbauer walked. Anderson, Cody Twellman and Bruns were hit by pitches.
Walker and Thomas each stole a base.
Walker, Reynolds, Thomas, Sheppard and Adam Engel scored the runs.
Reynolds had two RBIs. Walker and Anderson each drove in one.
For Washington, Zac Coulter had two hits. Sam Paule doubled. Sam Turilli, Gavin Matchell, Louis Paule and Jarrett Hamlett singled.
Blake Whitlock drew two walks. Eckhoff, Sam Paule and Hamlett each walked once.
Eckhoff and Cody Vondera sacrificed.
Turilli, Eckhoff and Coulter scored the runs.
Turilli, Matchell and Hamlett were credited with RBIs.