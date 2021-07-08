For the Pacific Post 320 Freshmen to play on, they’ll have to do so from the second chance bracket.
Post 320 (5-10-1) fell to the Ninth District’s No. 2 seed, Elsberry Post 226 (25-5), Monday in the first round of the district’s postseason tournament. As the higher seed, Elsberry hosted the first round game.
Post 320 played Hannibal Post 55 Tuesday at Union High School, after The Missourian’s print deadline. Subsequent rounds will be played at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Elsberry broke open the scoring Monday with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Post 226 added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
That was more than enough for Elsberry pitchers Cayden Palmer and Gavin Woodson, who combined to shut out Post 320.
"Monday night’s game turned out to be quite the pitcher’s duel out in Elsberry," Post 320 Manager Ryan Bruns said. "We had our horse Drew Beffa going for us, and he gave us strong innings throughout."
In 5.1 innings pitched, Beffa struck out five and allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks.
"Drew is the type of kid who’s going to go out there and get ahead of kids in the count early and often, as he has all season, and last night was no different," Bruns said. "I’m so proud of the way Drew has been a leader for this team and off the field this summer, and was really hoping to get him a well-deserved victory last night. However, it wasn’t meant to be."
Palmer struck out seven over 5.1 innings pitched for Elsberry, allowing three hits and two walks.
Woodson walked two and struck out one, allowing no hits.
Beau Anderson recorded the final two outs.
Beffa’s double was the biggest knock for Post 320 at the plate.
Logan Hanna and Joey Mach both singled.
Trey Kulick, Luke Gerling, Beffa and C.J. Bibb each walked.
Trey Bibb stole a base.
Elsberry picked up six hits, including doubles by Camden Palmer and Alex Kinne.
Woodson, Cayden Palmer, Nate Wibbenmeyer and Luke Pruitt all singled.
Kinne scored twice, and Woodson and Trent Albrecht both crossed the plate once.
Wibbenmeyer, Pruitt and Camden Palmer were each credited with an RBI.
Noah Taylor stole a base.