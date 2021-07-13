A late surge gave the Elsberry Post 226 Freshmen all they could handle in Tuesday’s Ninth District Tournament winners’ bracket semifinal.
The Union Post 297 Freshmen Blues (13-13) tallied seven runs in the final two innings but were unable to even things up with Elsberry (26-5), falling 11-8.
Post 226 netted two runs in the first inning, one in the second, six in the third, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The Blues scored once in the second but were held to just that one run until a five-run outburst in the sixth. Union posted a final two runs in the top of the seventh and ended with the tying run at the plate.
Alec Coombs and Sam Calkins both singled twice to lead the Blues.
Trenton Kossman, Presstin Bailey and Dalton Adkins each singled.
Connor Curnutte and Adkins both scored twice. Kossman, Coombs and Calkins each touched the plate once.
Calkins drove in two runs. Kaleb Hoss, Adkins and Coombs were each credited with an RBI.
Curnutte, Adkins, Hayden Parmenter, Calkins and Jake Browne each drew a walk.
Curnutte, Kasey Griffin, Kossman and Parmenter each stole a base.
Bailey pitched four innings, striking out five and allowing nine runs (seven earned) on 12 hits and two walks.
Hoss tossed the last two innings, striking out three and surrendering two runs on three hits and no walks.
The Blues dropped into the losers’ bracket of the tournament, where they notched a 9-1 victory against St. Peters Post 313 Tuesday, setting up a showdown with the Union Post 297 Freshmen Reds Thursday in the losers’ bracket semifinal.
Elsberry advanced to play Washington Post 218 in Thursday’s winners’ bracket final.