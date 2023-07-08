So many runs, yet it only took one to make the difference Wednesday.
So many runs, yet it only took one to make the difference Wednesday.
Elsberry Post 226 (8-18) scored just one more run than Union Post 297 (7-7) to advance in the Ninth District Freshman Tournament winners’ bracket in Elsberry, 13-12.
The result placed Post 226 in a position to wait for the winners’ bracket final Friday while Post 297 dropped into an immediate elimination game Wednesday where Union fell to the Washington Post 218 Navy team, 7-0.
In the Elsberry game, both teams broke the scoring seal in the first inning with one run apiece, Union went ahead, 3-1, at the end of the second inning.
Both teams scored three times in the third inning and Elsberry went ahead, 7-6, in the fourth before adding two more runs in the top of the fifth.
Post 297 got both of those runs back in the sixth, making it a 9-8 game until Elsberry pushed four more runs across in the seventh.
Post 297 rallied right back in the home half and scored four of the five runs they needed before ending the game with the bases loaded against a one-run deficit.
The teams combined for 20 hits in the contest with 11 for Elsberry and nine for Post 297.
Union leadoff man Colten Flotte paced the Post 297 Freshman team’s efforts, going 3-3 at the dish with a double, two singles, two walks, two stolen bases, three runs scored and one RBI.
Reid Rodgers singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Aidan Curnutte singled, walked, scored and drove in two.
Masin Clark singled, walked and scored.
Taylor Freeze singled, walked and scored.
Lane Miller singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Chase Manhart walked twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Logan Calkins drew a walk and was hit by a pitch. Caden Brocato stole a base.
Curnutte started on the mound for Union. In 4.2 innings pitched, he allowed nine runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Clark pitched 2.1 innings out of the bullpen and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, one walk and two hit batters with one strikeout.
Elsberry at the plate got multi-hit performances out of four players — Kolten Rogalski, Jack McDannold, Brendan Scherder and Joseph Dameron.
W Tucker, Cameron Clay and Alex St. John added one hit apiece.
McDannold, Rogalski and Scherder each had one double. All other hits went for singles.
Rogalski, Kyle Eisenbath and Dameron each drew a walk. Clay and St. John were hit by pitches.
Dameron, Rogalski and Eisenbath stole one base apiece.
Rogalski scored three runs. Scherder, Clay and Dameron all scored twice. McDannold, Eisenbath and Jacob Harrelson added one run apiece.
McDannold led in runs batted in with four.
St. John collected three RBIs. Tucker drove in two. Rogalski and Dameron both drove in one.
Harrelson was Elsberry’s first pitcher. He tossed three innings, allowing six runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks to go along with three strikeouts.
St. John then pitched 3.2 innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks with one hit batter and one strikeout.
Dameron recorded the final out with a strikeout after issuing a walk and hitting a batter.
