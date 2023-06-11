Give the first 2023 round to Elsberry.
But, if recent history repeats itself, bragging rights could be traded between Post 226 and the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team many times.
Elsberry (8-3, 5-1) handed Washington Post 218 (3-3, 1-1) its first league loss of the season Wednesday, 12-10.
“Elsberry is always a hard-fought game for both clubs,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “We gave them too many opportunities to score runs by walking too many and not making the plays when we needed to. A quality team will make you pay and they did. We will learn from that and move forward.”
Washington and Elsberry (Red) played each other 10 times last season with Washington winning six of the games. That included the state tournament championship game, won by Post 218.
In Wednesday’s game, Post 226 grabbed a 2-0 lead through one inning. Washington went on top in the second, 3-2, but struggled in the third as Elsberry scored seven times.
Each team scored two runs in the fourth. Washington rallied for four runs in the fifth, but Elsberry got one back, making it 12-9.
Post 218 scored its final run in the top of the seventh.
“I’m proud of the way the boys fought back to give us an opportunity to win the game late,” Voelkerding said. “That showed heart of this team.”
Washington outhit Post 226, 11-7, but made four errors to Elsberry’s two.
Colton Carrier led Washington’s offense with four hits, including a double.
Drew Eckhoff had two hits with one double.
Justin Mort also doubled.
Ben Loesing, Ryan Williams, Jack Dunard and Owen Bolzenius all singled.
Loesing and Williams both walked twice. Eckhoff and Cohen Jasper walked once.
Loesing stole two bases. Dunard was hit by a pitch and had a sacrifice fly.
Brody O’Hanlon, Williams, Carrier and Dunard scored two runs each. Bolzenius and Lane Kohlbusch each scored once.
Eckhoff, Dunard and Bolzenius drove in two runs apiece. Mort had one RBI.
Lane Roettering got the start and went two innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on three hits and five walks. He struck out four.
Charles Gildehaus was next to the hill, going 2.2 innings while allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Dunard pitched the last 1.1 innings.
“District 9 is such a competitive district, and you hate to give one away, but with this squad I have no question that they will turn the page and come back strong,” Voelkerding said.
Camden Palmer led Elsberry with two hits, including a double.
Ethan Cox tripled and drove in four runs.
Brady Eulinger stole two bases and scored twice. Trent Albrecht and Palmer also scored two runs.
Elsberry used a quartet of pitchers with Cameron Huddleston, Brennan Howard, Lance Stuckey and Cox throwing. Stuckey threw one inning while the other three each had two innings pitched.
The rematch is set for next Wednesday, June 14, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m.
