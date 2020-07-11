Two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning made the difference for Elsberry Wednesday.
Playing at home, Elsberry’s AAA squad recorded a 3-1 victory against New Haven.
New Haven scored its lone run in the fourth inning after Wes Hinson was hit by a pitch, advanced on a Jared Mistler single and then scored on a Joe Perjak sacrifice fly.
Mistler, Jason Lause and Jarrett Hamlett had the three New Haven hits.
Elsberry’s two-run fifth inning gave the home team the lead. Elsberry added another run in the sixth.
Trent Kormeier threw for New Haven, allowing three runs on three hits with seven walks and seven strikeouts.
New Haven was scheduled to host Warrenton Friday and is next scheduled to play on the road Saturday at St. Peters in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.