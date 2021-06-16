Add a tie to the Union Post 297 Senior Legion record.
Union (4-5-1) lost its first road game Thursday at Elsberry to Post 226, 5-3. The second game ended in an 8-8 tie.
“I think some last-minute roster changes, some bumps and bruises and the heat and humidity caught up with us at the end of the game,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “We played well at times, but unfortunately we couldn’t put together a full seven innings, and it cost us.”
In the league game, Union scored a run in the top of the first, and Elsberry moved ahead with two runs in the third.
Union tied it in the fourth and took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth.
However, Elsberry added two runs in the bottom of the fifth and another one in the sixth for the Ninth District victory.
Will Mentz started for Post 297 and went 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out five.
“Will Mentz threw a good game,” Bailey said. “He’s really strung some good outings together on the mound and is becoming one of our arms we can count on.”
Bailey had withdrawn Mentz early in Union’s first-game win over Sullivan to save him for this outing.
Hayden Burke took the loss. Over one-third of an inning, he allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk.
Dylan McLone pitched the final inning, striking out three on 13 pitches.
Jacob Bruns went the distance for Elsberry, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hit and two walks. He struck out 12 Union batters.
Offensively, Mentz led the way with three hits.
Marshall Gebert had a pair of hits, including a double.
Blake Borgmann and Luke Koch both singled.
Cooper Bailey and Koch drew one walk apiece.
Bailey and Gebert each stole a base.
Gebert, Bailey and Burke scored the runs.
Gebert, Mentz and Borgmann each had one RBI.
For Elsberry, Brayden Reynolds had two hits. Camren Anderson and Nate Walker both doubled.
Ethan Bright and Eric Creech each had two stolen bases.
Reynolds and Will Sheppard drove in two runs apiece.
Second game
The second game was concluded as a tie following four innings.
Elsberry was the visiting team for the game and started with four runs in the first and three more in the second.
Union scored once in the bottom of the second. In the third inning, Elsberry scored once, but Union added five runs.
Union tied it in the bottom of the fourth with two more runs, and the game ended that way.
Elsberry outhit Union, 6-4. Each side made two errors.
Alex Kuelker pitched the first inning for Post 297, allowing seven runs (five earned) on three hits, five walks and one hit batter. He struck out one.
McLone pitched 2.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits. He struck out four.
Gebert got the final two outs, both strikeouts. He gave up a hit.
Elsberry used four pitchers with Matt Lee, Adam Engel, Creech and Nico Griesbauer seeing time on the hill.
The four Union hits were singles by Mentz, Kuelker, Burke and Conner Borgmann.
Union drew nine walks with McLone and Blake Borgmann both reaching twice. Gebert, Burke, Bailey, Hayden Schiller and Conner Borgmann each walked twice.
Schiller twice was hit by pitches. Mentz was struck once.
Conner Borgmann lofted a sacrifice fly.
Burke and Jayden Overschmidt both scored twice. McLone, Kuelker, Bailey and Schiller scored once.
Burke and Schiller drove in two runs apiece. Mentz and Conner Borgmann each had one RBI.
Walker had two singles for Elsberry, and Justin Havlik doubled.
Walker crossed the plate three times. Reynolds scored twice. Griesbauer drove in two runs.
Union returns to action Sunday, hosting the two Hannibal teams at Wildcat Ballpark.
Union will play the Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) team at 2 p.m. and the Hannibal Post 55 (Hamp) team at 4 p.m.
Union will go to New Haven Thursday for a doubleheader. Games take place at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.