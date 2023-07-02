For the Union Post 297 Freshman Legion team, the regular season is over.
Elsberry Post 226 topped Union Tuesday in Lincoln County, 11-6, to end league action for both teams.
Updated: July 2, 2023 @ 3:26 pm
“We were in a good game for the first five innings but couldn’t get out of our own way at times,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “We have to find a way to cut down on our errors and walks more consistently. If we do so, I think we can compete in the district.”
Post 297 closed the regular season at 7-6 overall, 6-4 in the Ninth District. Elsberry went 5-5 during regular league games.
The Ninth District Tournament, a six-team event, starts Wednesday, July 5.
In Tuesday’s game at Elsberry, Union opened with two runs in the top of the first. However, Post 226 matched that in the bottom of the inning and added a run in the second.
Both teams scored once in the third.
In the fifth, Union scored once and Elsberry added two runs.
Post 226 went on a five-run tear in the bottom of the sixth before Union scored its final two runs in the top of the seventh.
Aidan Curnutte led Union’s attack with three singles.
Colten Flotte and Thiago Dawson both singled twice.
Taylor Freeze doubled.
Curnutte, Freeze, Chase Manhart and Jordan Matthews walked.
Curnutte stole three bases. Flotte had two swipes while Freeze and Dawson each had one steal.
Flotte and Curnutte each scored three times.
Dawson drove in two runs. Curnutte, Lane Miller and Freeze had one RBI apiece.
“We did a pretty good job at that plate,” Sachs said. “Hopefully, we can keep that rolling into the playoffs.”
Manhart was the starting pitcher for Union and went four innings, allowing four unearned runs on seven hits and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Caden Brocato went two innings, allowing seven runs (three earned) on three hits and eight walks. He struck out two.
For Elsberry, Adam Creech went six innings for the win, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out six.
Alex St. John threw the final inning, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Jack McDannold led Elsberry’s offense with three hits.
Kaden Rowland was next with two hits. Kolten Rogalski, Brendan Scherder, Cameron Clay, Kyle Eisenbath and David Love all singled once.
Scherder and Clay walked twice. Rogalski, William Tucker, Love and Joseph Dameron walked once.
Eisenbath was hit by a pitch and Rogalski stole a base.
Rogalski, Scherder and Clay scored twice. McDannold drove in four runs.
