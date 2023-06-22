The learning process continues.
The learning process continues.
Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy, the younger of Washington’s two Freshman Legion teams, fell Saturday in Lincoln County to Elsberry Post 226, 12-2.
“This was a rough one for us, but we have several key district games coming up,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “We know that our team is capable of more and just have to keep fighting.”
With the loss, the Post 218 Navy team fell to 7-15 overall for the season. Elsberry improved to 4-14.
Post 218 has another chance against Elsberry this Saturday, hosting a Ninth District game at 11 a.m.
Elsberry went to work in the bottom of the first in last Saturday, scoring three times.
Post 226 made it 4-0 in the bottom of the second. In the third inning, Washington scored once, but Elsberry added three runs.
Post 218 scored another run in the top of the fifth, but Elsberry ended it with five more runs.
“Elsberry’s pitcher (Jack McDannold) had a great game,” Mallinckrodt said. “He threw hard and was also able to keep us off balance with the other pitches that he mixed in.”
Elsberry outhit Post 218 in the game, 10-5. Washington made three of the game’s four errors.
Trevor Hinten led Washington offensively with a pair of singles.
“Trevor Hinten had a nice offensive day at the plate with two hits,” Mallinckrodt said.
Andrew Koirtyohann, Graham Coleman and Quinton Nowak also singled.
Jeremiah Bollmann, Owen Tod and Coleman drew walks.
Hinten, Tod, Coleman and Bollmann each stole a base.
Bollmann and Nowak scored the runs. Hinten had an RBI.
Lucas Howell started the game and pitched three innings, allowing seven runs (five earned) on four hits, five walks and two hit batters. He struck out six.
“Lucas Howell pitched really well,” Mallinckrodt said. “The box score does not reflect his performance as we had some balls in the outfield which should have been caught that dropped in.”
Gus Schrader pitched 1.1 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and one hit batter. He struck out one.
