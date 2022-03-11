For 16 minutes Saturday in Sikeston, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks had defending Class 2 state champion Ellington on the ropes.
However, games run for 32 minutes, and the Lady Whippets rallied to outscore New Haven in the second half, 20-12, on the way to a 43-29 win at Sikeston High School.
“We came out and had girls give everything they possibly could give and even more,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We did what we wanted to do defensively on them. Offensively, we got to the rack a couple of times and finished at the rim. In the second half, they made some adjustments. We adjusted, too.”
Ellington (24-4) will play in the Class 2 semifinals in Springfield Friday while New Haven ended its season at 17-11.
“A month ago, where we were, was a totally different place,” Peirick said. “We couldn’t buy a win. The girls came together. They believed in the process and trusted in what we were trying to do. You give yourself a chance. That’s all you can ask for. I wish I could have done more for the girls, but it just wasn’t in the cards today.”
Unlike Wednesday’s sectional game, the Lady Shamrocks came out hitting baskets and were able to stay with Ellington through the first quarter.
New Haven frustrated the Lady Whippets defensively. Senior Mackenzie Wilson took a charge, which wiped out a basket. Senior Natalie Covington knocked down a long three-point basket to give New Haven a 10-7 advantage through one quarter.
Covington led off the second quarter with another three and New Haven jumped ahead, 15-9, before Ellington started to chip back. Junior Kaylee King, Ellington’s top scorer, netted two baskets as the Lady Whippets trimmed the deficit to 17-13 at the half.
“King got loose on us a couple of times,” Peirick said. “She is a heck of a player. When they say they need a bucket from her, she’ll go and get two. She hit a couple of floaters on us.”
When the teams traded sides to start the third quarter, they also changed fortunes.
New Haven hit a scoring drought in the third quarter, scoring four points. Meanwhile, Ellington chipped back and tied it, 19-19, on an Abbi Harper basket with 4:04 to play in the quarter.
King scored to put Ellington ahead to stay.
New Haven sophomore Aubri Meyer scored at the end of the quarter, keeping the Lady Shamrocks within two points going into the final quarter, 23-21.
“We didn’t convert on the offensive end,” Peirick said. “We had a few really good looks at the rim, but they just didn’t fall.”
New Haven’s luck in the second half was represented by the opening shot of the fourth quarter. Senior Peyton Sumpter got a look from the corner, but her three-point attempt wedged in between the rim and backboard. One of the officials tried to knock the ball free, but wasn’t successful. Site officials were bringing out a broom when Peirick was able to get the ball loose.
By the time New Haven scored another field goal, the Lady Shamrocks were down by 10. The way the game was going, it seemed more like a 100-point deficit.
“We had missed layups and they would get on the fast break and go score on the other end,” Peirick said. “It was like a four-point swing. That probably happened three or four times. That’s how you get to a 12-point spread.”
The Lady Whippets did everything expected of a defending state champion. When New Haven put players on the free-throw line in an attempt to get back into the game, Ellington went 8-8 in free-throw shooting during the final quarter.
“I couldn’t ask for more from my girls, effort-wise,” Peirick said. “It was one of those things where the ball just didn’t fall for us in the second half.”
Wilson led the Lady Shamrocks in scoring with nine points. That included one three-point basket.
Covington and junior Brenna Langenberg both ended with seven points. Covington hit two three-point baskets and Langenberg did all of her scoring in the fourth quarter. She had seven of the eight New Haven points in the fourth.
Sumpter, fellow senior Emma Rohlfing, and Meyer each scored two points.
New Haven knocked down three three-point baskets, all in the first half. The Lady Shamrocks went 6-11 from the free-throw line.
King led all scorers with 18 points.
Dylan Price, a sophomore forward, netted 10 points while going 6-6 from the free-throw line.
Senior Gretchen Hackworth scored eight points, going 4-4 from the free-throw line, before fouling out.
Senior Laura Gore hit Ellington’s only three-point basket for her scoring.
Junior Ellarae Morton and Harper, a senior, each scored two points.
For the game, Ellington was perfect at the free-throw line, going 10-10.
Peirick said his team did good things against the Lady Whippets.
“I don’t think there are many teams who held them to 13 points in a half, much less 13 in a quarter,” Peirick said. “They’re averaging 65 points per game, so defensively, we did what we needed to do. Offensively, we just couldn’t put it into the basket.”