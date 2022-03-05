SIKESTON — New Haven’s girls basketball playoff run came to an end Saturday afternoon in Sikeston.
Defending Class 2 state champion Ellington came back from a 17-13 halftime deficit to knock out New Haven, 43-29.
New Haven ended its season at 17-11
Ellington (24-4) will play St. Paul Lutheran of Concordia next Friday in the state semifinals in Springfield.
New Haven led 10-7 after one quarter and 17-13 at the half. However, the Lady Shamrocks were stone cold in the third quarter and Ellington grabbed the lead after 24 minutes, 23-21. The Lady Whippets pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Wilson led New Haven with nine points. Natalie Covington and Brenna Langenberg each scored seven.
Kaylee King led Ellington with 18 points and Dylan Price chipped in with 10.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.