With the conclusion of The Missourian’s NCAA simulated basketball tournament, it’s time for another project to help provide sports entertainment for the readers.
This time, it’s America’s pastime, baseball.
Taking an example of Legends of Baseball, a simulated baseball league started here at The Missourian in the mid-1990s, we’re hosting an eight-team league. Invitations were sent out to all local high school baseball coaches and others.
Playing during this session are:
• Rob Struckhoff, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School head coach;
• Ryan Bailey, Union High School head coach and Union Post 297 director;
• Kent Getsee, Washington Post 218 Senior Legion manager;
• Dallas Stapp, Warrenton High School coach and sports know-it-all;
• Dan Rettke, Legends of Baseball veteran from Union;
• Nic Antoine, Legends of Baseball veteran and principal of St. Mary’s School, Centralia, Ill.;
• Arron Hustead, Missourian sports writer; and
• Bill Battle, Missourian sports editor.
Should this season end before the COVID-19 pandemic stoppage, another league will follow.
The league is using Diamond Mind Baseball for its simulation engine. It’s the same program which has been used for Legends of Baseball for 22 seasons.
Unlike Legends of Baseball, this simulation is using the All-Time Greatest Players 2015 Volumes 1 and 2, which were created by the company.
Currently, the 30-round draft is taking place and it will be followed by a 160-game season.
The draft started with the ballpark round and moved into the first round of the draft.
Teams have been divided into two divisions:
The Lefty Martin Division consists of:
• Missourian Liners (Bill Battle) — Griffith Stadium;
• Krakow Killers (Dallas Stapp) — Shibe Park;
• Ninth Street Knights (Rob Struckhoff) — Coors Field; and
• NEMO Finders (Arron Hustead) — Busch Memorial Stadium.
The Frank Saucier Division consists of:
• St. Louis Buschers (Nic Antoine) — Veterans Stadium;
• Wildcat King (Ryan Bailey) — Baker Bowl;
• Clover Bottom Crush (Dan Rettke) — PNC Park; and
• Post 218 Batmen (Kent Getsee) — Huntington Avenue Grounds.
Follow the progress throughout the season.
If you are interested in participating in a subsequent season, please email Bill Battle at battleb@emissourian.com.
Up next — the draft.