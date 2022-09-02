The Pacific soccer Indians coasted to a season-opening victory at the Festus Tournament Tuesday.
Pacific (1-0) topped University City (0-1) in the first matchup of a three-night four-team round robin event, 9-1.
University City scored the first goal of the game, but Pacific responded with an equalizer and the teams went into halftime tied, 1-1.
Pacific then went on an eight-score rampage in the second period.
“(This was a) resilient performance after going down a goal in the first half,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said.
Gage Clark netted a brace for the Indians to lead the scoring.
Brett Bearden, Trevor Klund, AJ Krzyanowski, Jacob Turner, Chayse Gilson and Ayden Biedenstein each added a tally.
Klund was credited with three assists.
Turner recorded two assists.
Aaryn Curry and Lucas Tennyson had one assist apiece.
Goalkeeping statistics were not available at print deadline.
Pacific continued tournament play by taking on the host team Wednesday and Saxony Lutheran Thursday.
Pacific returns home next week to host its own tournament. The Indians play Washington in the first round Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
