Making an impact in the third inning, the De Soto SMCI Freshman Legion team picked up an 11-2 win Tuesday over Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy.
“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively against De Soto,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “Credit their pitchers for keeping us off balance.”
The game was scoreless until the top of the third, when the visitors put eight runs on the board. De Soto made it 9-0 in the fourth.
Post 218 Navy (7-14) scored twice in the fifth, but that was it for the home team’s offense.
De Soto added two runs in the seventh and sealed the 11-2 win.
De Soto outhit Washington in the game, 11-5, while both teams made three errors.
Braxton Schuetz had two of the Washington hits, including a double.
“Braxton Schuetz had a good night at the plate,” Mallinckrodt said.
Robert Chartrand, Andrew Koirtyohann and Caleb Matchell singled.
Ethan Leesmann, Chartrand, Kolvy Mades and Owen Tod drew walks.
Chartrand and Schuetz scored the runs. Koirtyohann recorded an RBI.
Zach Sloan started on the mound for Post 218 and went 2.1 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits, two walks and two hit batters.
Gus Schrader was next, allowing two runs on one hit, a walk and a hit batter.
Graham Coleman pitched the final 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out three.
“Graham Coleman threw great out of the bullpen once again,” Mallinckrodt said.
