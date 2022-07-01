For five innings, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team was in a dogfight with Alton, Illinois, Post 126 Saturday.
However, Washington exploded for eight runs in the top of the sixth to beat Alton in the Mike Bedard Memorial Tournament contest, 11-4.
Washington improved to 20-3 on the season with the victory.
Playing at Northside Park in Breese, Illinois, Alton scored a run in the bottom of the first. Each team scored once in the third and Washington tied it again with a run in the fourth.
Post 218 scored once in the top of the fifth to go on top for the first time. Washington then pushed eight runs across in the sixth. Alton added two, but the game ended after that frame on the time limit.
Washington outhit Alton in the game, 13-4. Post 218 made three errors to two for Alton.
Lane Roettering went all six innings for the win. He allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits, five walks and a hit batter. Roettering struck out three.
Kaden Patke and Kabren Koelling each had three hits to lead the Post 218 offense. Both doubled.
Ryan Williams, Justin Mort and Tyler Kromer had two hits apiece. Williams tripled.
Cohen Jasper added a single.
Drew Eckhoff, Kromer, Jasper and Noah Hendrickson walked.
Jasper was hit by a pitch.
Hendrickson added a sacrifice bunt.
Will Hoer and Koelling stole bases.
Patke, Williams and Jasper each scored twice. Hoer, Eckhoff, Grant Trentmann, Koelling and Kromer scored once.
Koelling drove in three runs. Eckhoff, Mort, Kromer, Jasper and Hendrickson each had one RBI.
For Alton, Reece Girth took the loss while Eli Lawrence also pitched.
The four Alton hits were singles by Dillan Cowan, Logan Bogard, Lawrence and Girth.