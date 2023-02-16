While they didn’t have an individual district champion, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs still had a dominant showing on the medal stand in the Class 1 District 1 Girls Wrestling Tournament.
St. Clair hosted the event Friday and Saturday and sent eight of its wrestlers to the podium on the way to capturing the team title in the district with 149 points.
“Winning a team district championship is one of the most challenging goals for any wrestling team,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “As a coach, I’ve been part of state trophy and state top 10 teams many times that were unable to win a district team title. It is truly one of the most difficult accomplishments available in the sport, so winning the first girls district championship for our high school is very special to our team and coaching staff.”
St. Clair will send all eight of its district medalists to the Class 1 State Meet Feb. 22-23 in Columbia — seniors Hannah Thacker and Cheyannah Rincon Campos, junior Audrey DeClue, sophomores Janessa Avila, Jossie Hopkins and Kaitlynn Van de Wiele, and freshmen Lindsay Rampani and Molly Brown.
In the team standings, Ste. Genevieve ranked second with 103 points
DeClue (130 pounds) and Hopkins (135) were St. Clair’s top finishers, both taking second in the district.
DeClue won each of her first three matches in the 130-pound weight class by pin over Borgia’s Lauren Karch (1:12), Ste. Genevieve’s Katlynn Lay (3:29) and Sullivan’s Jade Studdard (4:34).
“Audrey showed that if there’s still time on the clock then you’re still in it,” Hughes said. “Being down 6-0 in the third period against a tough opponent from Sullivan, who Audrey has already lost to this season, she threw her to her back and secured her spot in the district finals and her first trip to the state championships.”
In the finals, Herculaneum’s Eddyson Reeves, a 37-1 wrestler on the season, pinned DeClue in 4:40.
Hopkins received a bye into the quarterfinals and pinned St. Pius X (Festus) wrestler Sierra Hill in 1:46. She then topped Cape Girardeau Notre Dame’s Lily Ahlvin (0:59) in the semifinals.
Park Hills Central’s Addisyn Gasaway won a 7-2 decision over Hopkins for the individual district crown.
“Jossie had a very strong January which carried over to this weekend to earn her first trip to the state championships,” Hughes said. “Jossie has put a lot of work in during the offseason both in herself and the team. Her leadership really showed by getting a huge win in the semis which helped kickstart our team and got us rolling to secure our team title.”
Avila (105), Thacker (145), Brown (155) and Van de Wiele (170) each placed third in their weight classes.
Avila pinned Park Hills Central’s Allie England in 1:32 before faling to Sikeston’s Jasmynne Green by 9-6 decision in the semifinals.
She battled back to pin Festus’ Sarah Gazaway in 2:06 in the bubble round and then pinned England in a rematch for third place in 1:44.
“After a tough semifinal loss, Janessa showed her leadership and grit by winning her bubble round match by fall over an opponent from Festus who ended her season last year,” Hughes said. “I was most proud of how she bounced back and refocused herself in the highest pressure situation. She led the charge and got us rolling which clinched our team title.”
Thacker won her quarterfinal match over Hillsboro’s Rebekah Liew-Nguyen in 1:02 before falling to Brentwood’s Annsleigh Alexander (5:53) in the semifinals.
Thacker came back to win a close 7-6 decision over Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl in the bubble round.
“Hannah was one of the original members of the inaugural Junior High team five years ago and is our first four-year senior on our girls high school team,” Hughes said. “Hannah secured her trip to the state championships by winning her bubble round match 7-6. Hannah was down 6-2 with less than a minute left until she found a way to turn her opponent to her back and secure the win. I have never seen Hannah give up or break in any match and is the definition of determination and grit.”
Thacker then pinned Ste. Genevieve’s Hailey Wheeler (1:53) for third place.
Brown opened with back-to-back pins of Sullivan’s Katie Summers (0:25) and Park Hills Central’s Erine Stricklin (3:16). She then fell to De Soto’s Ella Bradley in a 13-5 decision in the semifinal round.
Brown pinned Owensville’s Josie Gerlemann in the bubble round in 4:39 and then ended with a third-place win over Lift for Life Charter Academy’s Jayla Goins-West.
“About six weeks into the season, Molly got the opportunity to be a varsity wrestler by going up to 155 as a freshman,” Hughes said. “Being up for the challenge, Molly earned her trip to the state championships after being down 6-1 in the bubble round match before pinning a very tough opponent from Owensville. Molly is always willing to go to the deepest of waters and fight for every position until the match is over.”
Van de Wiele started in the quarterfinals with a pin of Windsor’s Leah McRoy (1:10), but was bested in the semifinals by Sullivan’s Ruby Daily (2:25).
For the bubble round, Van de Wiele shut out Ally Burrell of Park Hills Central for a 2-0 decision. She ended with a pin against Parkway Central’s Lily Morales (2:58) in the medal round.
“Kaitlynn is one of many first year wrestlers on our team who was a huge part of our success all season long and at districts,” Hughes said. “Kaitlynn wrestled a very smart match in her bubble round to secure a 2-0 win.”
Rampani ranked fourth in the 120-pound weight class. After a quarterfinal pin of Hancock’s Chloe Bradshaw (2:25), Rampani was pinned by the eventual district champion, Pacific’s Zoe Fisher, in the semifinal round in 5:23.
Rampani came back to win a 9-7 decision over Park Hills Central’s Taylor Sharp to punch her ticket to the state tournament.
“Lindsay had one of the most exciting matches of the season winning her bubble round to qualify for the state championships,” Hughes said. “She was learning and adjusting mid match on how to counter her opponent and was able to score late in the match to secure her trip to state. All season long, Lindsay trusted the process, believed in the program, and wrestled the best when the most was at stake.”
Bradshaw, whom Rampani had faced in the quarterfinal round, edged Rampani for third place in a rematch by a 5-3 score in sudden victory overtime.
Rincon Campos finished fourth in the 235-pound division. She received a bye in to the semifinals where Sullivan’s Reya Bristow scored the pin in 2:53.
Rincon Campos picked up the win in the bubble round, pinning Life for Life’s Armijah Frazier (2:06). For third place, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley wrestler Latahvia Williams won in 4:47.
“Chey is a first-year senior who was a huge part of our teams overall success all season long,” Hughes said. “She is about 40 pounds under the weight class, but was always up for the challenge and never backed down from anyone. She always fought until the last whistle and in her first year was a state qualifier. Chey has picked up the sport quickly.”
The season concluded for St. Clair’s Raeleigh DeClue (110), Lilly Verrett (115), Addyson Buckthorpe (125), Peyton Dunn (140) and Liberty McKenzie (190).
Raeleigh DeClue made it to the bubble round where she was pinned by Ste. Genevieve’s Paitlyn Basler (1:41).
In prior rounds, Raeleigh DeClue pinned Park Hills Central’s Chloe Yount (1:37) and Miller Career Academy’s Lasha Brooks-Cann (0:34), but was pinned by Potosi’s Allison Missey (2:49).
Dunn scored a quarterfinal pin of St. Pius X (Festus) wrestler Natalia Lopez (1:04), but fell to Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson (7-2) in the semifinals and was edged in the bubble round by Sikeston’s Liliana Knoeppel (6-4 in sudden victory overtime).
Verrett recorded one win against Ste. Genevieve’s Linley Wehner (2:32), but suffered losses to Windsor’s Delaney Rapp (1:33) and Hillsboro’s Aubrey Melber (1:57).
Buckthorpe fell in back-to-back rounds to Borgia’s Aine Callahan (0:47) and Lift for Life’s Mekhirah Broom (1:21).
McKenzie won her first match with a 1:43 pin of Union’s Destiny Vlcek, but ws pinned in the quarterfinals by Owensville’s Kelby Schoenfeld (4:31).
Parkway Central’s Elle Wujcik snuck by McKenzie in Friday’s final round with a tying point in the late seconds and then a takedown in sudden victory for a 5-3 decision.
Season-long records for St. Clair’s state wrestlers are as follows: Avila (34-7), Rampani (29-24), Audrey DeClue (38-14), Hopkins (35-16), Thacker (37-14), Brown (35-16), Van de Wiele (22-18) and Rincon Campos (22-17).