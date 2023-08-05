In the eighth month, eight teams will get their start to the fall sports season at Washington High School.
Washington fields eight teams during the fall season, the most of any area school due to offering the area’s only girls tennis program.
Practices get started Monday for the upcoming season with official games to begin Friday, Aug. 25.
Prospective athletes are required to have all their school forms up to date filed with the activities office prior to trying out. This includes a valid physical, which remains good for up to two years.
In addition to tennis, Washington offers volleyball, softball, golf and cross country as girls sports in the fall. For the boys, options include baseball, soccer, swimming and cross country.
Six of the eight teams are holding morning practices.
Girls golf, girls tennis, boys swimming and softball are all away from the main campus.
Boys swimming practices from 6:30-8 a.m. at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA.
Girls golf hits the links at Wolf Hollow Golf Club from 7-9 a.m.
The tennis team will practice at Phoenix Park from 7-9 a.m.
Softball practices from 7-9:30 a.m. at The Fields at South Point.
Boys soccer will practice from 7-9:30 a.m. at the high school.
Cross country practices from 7-8:30 a.m., starting from Scanlan Stadium.
In the afternoon and evening, volleyball divides its practice schedule based on age group.
The juniors and seniors have the court first at Blue Jay Gym from 3-5:30 p.m.
Sophomores practice from 6-8 p.m. at Blue Jay Gym.
The freshmen practice from 5-7 p.m. at Little Blue Jay Gym.
Football has a check-in meeting and walk-through at the weight room from 3-4 p.m., followed by practice from 5-8 p.m.
