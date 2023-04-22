A second program at St. Francis Borgia is losing a longtime head coach.
The school announced Thursday that softball Head Coach Andrew Eggert would be stepping down.
"I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to coach Borgia’s softball team over the last nine years," Eggert said. "I will forever cherish the relationships that I have been able to build during that time, and I will miss being able to continue to do that with current and future Borgia students."
The news comes less than a week after girls basketball Head Coach Stacia Houlihan retired from coaching after 23 seasons leading that program.
Eggert is stepping away from the softball diamond to spend more time with his family. The school has stated he will remain an assistant coach for the junior varsity baseball team.
"I look forward to watching the softball team improve and go to new heights with a new head coach," he said. "I know that the athletes that are still in the program will continue to work hard and make progress no matter who is coaching them."
Eggert coached the softball Lady Knights to a 130-80 record over the course of nine seasons since taking the head coach position in 2014.
"I am so proud of all my former and current athletes," Eggert said. "It has been a pleasure to coach, teach, and watch them grow up in my tenure as head coach."
During his tenure, the Lady Knights won Archdiocesan Athletic Association conference titles three times.
Eggert led Borgia to two back-to-back district championships in 2017 and 2018 and a sectional round playoff win over Festus in 2017.
