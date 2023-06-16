Making the trip from Illinois, the Edwardsville Spikes dominated the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team in a Game 7 Tournament Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex, 10-0.
Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said the Spikes brought a dominant pitcher, Ethan Saathoff, who no-hit Post 218. Saathoff struck out nine batters.
“He had a really good command and had us off-balanced,” Kopmann said. “When we did hit the ball, it went right to a fielder.”
Will Weber was the lone Washington batter to reach base, making it twice on errors.
Ben Nieder started for Post 218, but was hit for a run in the first and three more in the second. He ended up allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three.
Weber pitched the last four innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Max Leitschuh led the Spikes with three hits.
Zack Metz and Cory McDonald each had two hits. Metz tripled and doubled.
Mace Karnes also tripled while Saathoff doubled.
Overall, the Edwardsville team was credited with 13 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.