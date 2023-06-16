Making the trip from Illinois, the Edwardsville Spikes dominated the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team in a Game 7 Tournament Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex, 10-0.

Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said the Spikes brought a dominant pitcher, Ethan Saathoff, who no-hit Post 218. Saathoff struck out nine batters.

