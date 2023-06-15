Making the trip from Illinois, the Edwardsville Spikes dominated the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team in a Game 7 Tournament Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex, 10-0.
Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said the Spikes brought a dominant pitcher, Ethan Saathoff, who no-hit Post 218. Saathoff struck out nine batters.
“He had a really good command and had us off-balanced,” Kopmann said. “When we did hit the ball, it went right to a fielder.”
Will Weber was the lone Washington batter to reach base, making it twice on errors.
Ben Nieder started for Post 218, but was hit for a run in the first and three more in the second. He ended up allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three.
Weber pitched the last four innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Max Leitschuh led the Spikes with three hits.
Zack Metz and Cory McDonald each had two hits. Metz tripled and doubled.
Mace Karnes also tripled while Saathoff doubled.
Overall, the Edwardsville team was credited with 13 hits.