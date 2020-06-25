Washington’s Ryan Eckelkamp might not have won the 15th Metropolitan Open held at Lake Forest Country Club.
But he was the top-finishing amateur golfer in the event.
Eckelkamp, of Franklin County Country Club, was one of two amateurs to make the cut and he tied for 40th in the meet with a three-round score of 221.
After two rounds, Eckelkamp had a score of 144, following rounds of 73 and 71. That placed him in an eight-way tie for 38th, right at the cut.
Eckelkamp made it through, but fellow Washington golfer Matt Hoemann missed the cut at 162 (rounds of 80 and 82).
In the final round, Eckelkamp shot 77 to tie for 40th.
Other golfers tied with Eckelkamp were Thomas Lilly of Wrightsville Beach, N.C.; Jay Jurecic of Crystal Falls, Mich.; and Zach Burry of Appleton, Wis.
Seth Fair of Whitestown, Ind., won the event with a three-round score of 205, eight strokes below par. He shot rounds of 67, 70 and 68. He earned $20,000 for the win.
Brendon Doyle of Louisville was second at 207, earning $10,000 for the victory.
Tied for third at 208 were Michael Visacki of Sarasota, Fla.; Kamaiu Johnson of Tallahassee, Fla.; and Nick Mason of Parker, Colo.