That’s how the East Central College women’s soccer team started its fourth season, rolling to an 8-0 win at Scott Community College Saturday in Davenport, Iowa.
Izzy Tiepelman (St. Clair) and Chenai Lefebvre (St. John Plessington, Wirral, England) both netted hat tricks in the victory.
East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said Lefebvre scored in the first three minutes to set the tone. He said Tiepelman’s goals were well struck.
Also scoring goals were Owensville grads Landry Watson and Kylie Kitchen.
“Kylie Kitchen and Landry Watson both pitched in on the goals to make it 8-0,” Benninger said. “Kylie particularly played a very good game, and I was impressed with her passing and control in the midfield.”
Lefebvre also added three assists. Logan Baeres (Union) logged two assists. Rhian Ellis (Springwood, Kings Lynn, England), Maria McSherry (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland) and Kitchen each had one assist.
“On the defensive side Samantha Nickerson (St. Clair), Autumn Morgan (St. Clair), Logan Baeres, and Rhian Ellis all started and played really well as a group,” Benninger said. “They were connected and the communication was very good.”
Another freshman, Briseyda Ballou (Union) added depth in the second half.
“Briseyda Ballou played some defense in the second half and was able to keep the level high,” said Benninger.
Emma Cloud (Union, Arkansas State) didn’t score, but contributed in many ways to the victory.
“Emma Cloud was great in the midfield,” Benninger said. “She controlled the game and was instrumental in the ball movement and setting the tone and pace of the game. Emma and Maria McSherry captained the side and did a great job of keeping the team in shape and the motivation high.”
The Falcons are back in action Friday, playing Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Memphis, Tennessee, at noon.
The ECC women take on Wabash Valley College on the road Saturday at 1 p.m.
After playing Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Southeastern Iowa Community College, the Falons host Lincoln Trail College in the home opener Saturday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m.
