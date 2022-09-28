Maria McSherry scored the lone goal Sunday as the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons shut out Kaskaskia College in Union, 1-0.
“I thought we played our best team game of the season yesterday,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “We moved the ball well, defended in numbers, and our communication was excellent. Maria McSherry showed tremendous heart and desire to get on the lose ball in the box and bury the chance. The wind was difficult but they handled it well, played feet and kept the ball moving on the ground.”
East Central improved to 2-5-1 on the season. The win was the team’s first since Aug. 23.
McSherry, of Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland netted the goal while Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia) earned the shutout in net.
The win came at a price. Freshman Chenai Lefebvre (St. John Plessington, Wirral, England) was injured in the game.
“Chenai Lefebvre picked up an injury in the game and will miss some time,” Benninger said. “It’s unfortunate timing. I think she was really hitting her stride and getting better every day. We should see a few players back from injury this week which will help us deal with her absence. It’s a very big miss for us, but we have a good team and we will make the adjustments.”
The Falcons remain at home to host St. Louis Community College Saturday at 1 p.m.