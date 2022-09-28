Maria McSherry scored the lone goal Sunday as the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons shut out Kaskaskia College in Union, 1-0.

“I thought we played our best team game of the season yesterday,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “We moved the ball well, defended in numbers, and our communication was excellent. Maria McSherry showed tremendous heart and desire to get on the lose ball in the box and bury the chance. The wind was difficult but they handled it well, played feet and kept the ball moving on the ground.”