East Central College’s women’s soccer team broke through Friday with its first victory of the season.
The Falcons defeated John Wood in Quincy, Illinois, 2-0.
“It was nice for the team to get a victory, and they played very well in the oppressive heat,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said.
East Central (1-3) dropped a Sunday match at Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois, 7-0.
Heartland also defeated the East Central men’s team (0-1-1), 4-2.
Women
In Friday’s win, Abby Layton (Pacific) and Gretchen Overman (St. Francis Borgia Regional) netted the East Central goals.
Clayes said freshman Bekah Lewis (Washington) turned in a solid performance.
“We got a standout performance from Bekah Lewis in the back line but a good team performance,” Clayes said.
Clayes said the Falcons had chances to score more goals in the game.
The women fell Sunday in Normal, Illinois, to Heartland, 7-0.
The Falcons return to action Wednesday, hosting Highland, Kansas, Community College in a 3:30 p.m. game.
Men
“The men’s team lost 4-2 to Heartland, but despite going 4-0 down, they were able to work their way back into the game,” Clayes said. “The second half we put constant pressure on Heartland. Despite the disappointing score, it was a good performance against one of last year’s top teams. Great preparation for the start of region play.”
East Central got goals from Chris Tadeo (Unidad Educativa, Guayaquil, Ecuador) and Sam Ennis (St. Fintains, Dublin, Ireland).
The Falcons return to action Saturday, playing St. Louis Community College in Ferguson at 1 p.m.