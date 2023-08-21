Is this the year the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons turn the corner?
“After a number of seasons and continuing to get better every year, I believe we have a team that will be able to not just compete in every game but will be able to compete for the conference,” East Central Head Coach Joseph Benninger said.
The Falcons went 3-10-1 last season, 1-2 in MCCAC matches. Metropolitan Community College knocked out the Falcons during the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament in 2022.
The team went 3-13 in 2021 and 2-9 in the 20-21 school year.
The program was approved to start in the fall of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic marred recruiting, and the team has been working to catch up ever since.
Benninger feels this could be the year.
With the original group running out of eligibility after last year, there are three sophomores back to lead this group.
One is a Union High School graduates.
Logan Baeres played in six matches last season, scoring an assist. She’s capable of playing midfield or defense.
“She has the technical ability to play anywhere on the field, but what sets Logan apart is her attitude and energy,” Benninger said. “She has a competitor’s mindset and a desire to win everything.”
McSherry, a forward-midfielder from Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland, is the team’s leading returning scorer. She netted six goals with three assists.
“We hope she can build on a very successful freshman year,” Benninger said. “Maria brings a no-quit attitude and has the ability to back it up. She works as hard as anyone else, and you could see that from her goals last year that led the team. Maria is a valuable leader within the team and will be a co-captain.”
The third returning player is Chenai Lefebvre. She’s a forward-midfielder from St. John Plessington in Wirral, England.
Last season, Lefebvre netted two goals with two assists.
“Chenai is a gifted player who can cause opposing teams’ problems with her dribbling, passing and shooting,” Benninger said. “I believe she will make a big jump this year and be one of the better players in the conference.”
The team’s biggest area signing was redshirt freshman Emma Cloud. She signed with Arkansas State right out of high school, but transferred to East Central last year and did not play. Cloud was a defender in high school but also can play midfield. Benninger feels she will be a team leader.
“Spending time at the NCAA Division I level, Emma already has been instrumental in raising the level every day,” Benniger said. “She will work with Maria (McSherry) in the co-captain role to help the team throughout the season.”
The 11 true freshmen are divided into seven from area schools and four from England and Scotland.
Of area schools, St. Clair has contributed three players. Owensville has two newcomers while Union and Pacific each have contributed one.
Freshmen from St. Clair are Izzy Tiepelman, Autumn Morgan and Samantha Nickerson.
At St. Clair, Tiepelman was a key player for the Lady Bulldogs, scoring 26 goals with 24 assists.
“She comes in as a great center forward,” Benninger said. “Izzy can play with her back to the goal or running downhill. She is one of the best strikers I’ve seen on any of the previous teams.”
Morgan and Nickerson likely will have more defensive roles.
Morgan scored three goals with five assists last spring at St. Clair.
“She adds strength, speed and grit to the back line,” Benninger said. “Autumn is capable of playing multiple positions and has a never-give-up attitude. We are very lucky to have her in the team.”
Nickerson netted one goal and one assist in a defensive role for the Lady Bulldogs last spring.
“She is a very good defender who anchored the defense at St. Clair with fellow teammate Autumn Morgan,” Benninger said. “Their relationship and experience will be valuable early one. Samantha has good feet and has the height to make balls into the box difficult for opposing teams.”
Shelby Kelemen comes from Pacific, where she was a midfielder and took many of the team’s free kicks. She scored five goals with three assists as a high school senior.
“Shelby is another strong technical player in midfield,” Benninger said. “Shelby is an exceptional player who has the ability to break teams down with her passes. I can see a lot of assists coming her way.”
Union graduate Briseyda Ballou logged considerable playing time as an outside defender for the Class 3 fourth-place finishers.
“She brings a winning attitude to the group,” Benninger said. “Having had many successful seasons in high school. Bri has the ability to play all over the pitch and has a very high understanding of the game.”
The two Owensville graduates are Landry Watson and Kylie Kitchen.
Watson didn’t play last season due to injury, but scored 33 goals and six assists in 2022, and 49 goals and one assist in 2021.
“She has no problem finding the back of the net,” Benninger said. “Landry is returning from a serious injury and missed most of last year. Previously she set records for single-season goal scoring (at Owensville).”
Kitchen is slated to play midfield.
“She is coming off a successful season in midfield where she was rewarded with some honors for her play,” Benninger said. “Kylie will get stronger and will benefit from learning from some of the sophomores in the team.”
Freshman Niamh Miller, from Braidhurst in Motherwell, Scotland, is slated to take over in net this season.
“She comes in as the lone goalkeeper and has looked very sharp already,” Benninger said. “Niamh has great hands and the ability to play with both feet.”
Leona Hamilton of Larkhill Academy, South Lanarkshire, England, is capable of filling in quite a few spots.
“She is a very good defensive player,” Benninger said. “Leona is also capable of playing on a wing and has great energy on the pitch.”
Brooke Paterson is from Bo’ness Academy in Bo’ness, Scotland.
“She has come over to help run a very talented midfield,” Benninger said. “She is a player who likes to break lines and has a very good eye for a pass.”
Rhian Ellis, a defensive player, comes to the Falcons from Springwood in Kings Lynn, England.
“Rhian has played at a good level in England and will bring a no-nonsense attitude to the back line,” Benninger said.
The team opens the season Sunday in Davenport, Iowa, against Scott Community College.
