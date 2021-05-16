Falling in the opening round of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament, the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons ended their season Wednesday in St. Charles.
St. Charles Community College shut out the Falcons, 2-0.
“Great effort by the ladies, who defended well and worked extremely hard right until the final whistle,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “Despite creating a few good opportunities on counter attacks, St. Charles’ experience showed, and they eventually broke through our defensive wall to win the match.”
Goalkeeper Hannah Olive (Union) recorded 18 saves over the 90 minutes. Zoe Gaszak (St. Clair) and Abby Layton (Pacific) each registered a shot on goal.
St. Charles scored in the 62nd and 72nd minutes.
St. Charles was one of two teams the Falcons defeated during the inaugural season. East Central beat St. Charles, 1-0, April 12 at the Worldwide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.
East Central’s other victory was over Mineral Area College, also in Fenton, April 21, 2-1.
Three of the five East Central home games were played in Fenton this season.
East Central went 2-9 in its first year. The first-ever official match on campus took place April 14, a 2-0 loss to St. Louis Community College.
The only other match played on campus, due to wet field conditions, was April 26 against State Fair Community College, an 8-0 loss.
The team’s first match was against Metropolitan Community College, a 1-0 loss played at Bingham Middle School in Independence.
Sommer Schneider (St. Francis Borgia Regional) was the team’s top goal scorer with two.
Destiny Boehm (Union), Gaszak, Layton and Charley Leonard (Cuba) each scored one goal.
Boehm, Gaszak and Layton ended with one assist apiece.
Olive played eight games in goal, going 2-6 with a 1.95 GAA and a save percentage of .831.
Andrea Hernandez played in three games, going 0-3 with a 6.43 GAA and .643 save percentage.