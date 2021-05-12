Needing a win to stay alive in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Softball Tournament Saturday, the top-seeded East Central College Falcons knocked off Mineral Area, 16-10.
ECC opened scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Mineral Area chipped back with single runs in the second and third. ECC retook the lead with one in the third.
In the fourth, the Cardinals scored three times in the top of the fourth, and the Falcons added one run. It was 5-4 in favor of MAC, but the fireworks were just starting.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Falcons found the groove and scored seven times.
The sixth inning netted nine runs, five for East Central and four for Mineral Area.
Mineral Area added a final run in the top of the seventh to make the final score, 16-10.
“Defensively, this was an ugly game,” ECC Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “Fortunately, we hit well enough to overcome that.”
Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) led the offense with four hits, including a double and two home runs. She scored three times and drove in five.
Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word Academy) posted four hits in five at-bats. She had a double, scored a run and drove in one.
Kelly Ferguson (Timberland) went 3-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs.
Lilly Prichard (Pacific) had two doubles with a run and an RBI.
Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) logged two hits, including a double. She scored twice.
Maddie Greco (Pacific) hit her 12th home run of the season.
ECC used the entire pitching staff. Addie Konkel (Salem) was the winning pitcher.