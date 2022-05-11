Scoring its runs early, the East Central College softball Falcons (18-18) opened NJCAA Division II Region 16 play with a 4-1 win over Mineral Area College Friday in Ste. Genevieve.
Morgan Green (Festus), went the distance while allowing an unearned run on five hits and three walks. She struck out three.
“Morgan pitched a great game and we were able to group some hits together in the first two innings to get the lead,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “Later, when Mineral Area threatened, the defense stepped up and made plays.”
Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) posted two hits, a double and a triple.
Green and Taylor Hanger (Pacific) also doubled. Aubree Eaton (Park Hills Central), Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Emma Weston (Ursuline Academy) singled.
Green drew two walks. Hillermann stole a base.
Eaton, Green, Hanger and Truitt scored the runs. Eaton, Green, Truitt and Weston recorded RBIs.
Brittany Kreitler and Macy Houart each had two hits for Mineral Area.
Pitching duties were handled by Annie Waites and Maddie Keller.
Mineral Area made four errors in the game and stranded 10 runners.