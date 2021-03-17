Thanks to a four-set win Friday night in Kirkwood, the East Central College volleyball Falcons will have a first-round bye in the upcoming NCJAA Division II Region 16 Tournament in Kansas City.
East Central (8-5) defeated St. Louis Community College, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23.
That gave the Falcons wins over both St. Louis Community College and Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City.
East Central now gets a bye and will face the winner of the MCC-St. Louis semifinal March 27 at the MCC Longview campus. Match time is 11 a.m.
In Friday’s win over St. Louis, the Falcons were led offensively by Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah), who both ended with nine kills.
Alyce Koch (Eureka) was next with six kills, and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) posted five kills.
Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) chipped in with two kills. Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove), Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) each had one kill.
Clark was the digs leader with 18. Hollimann closed with 15, and Leakehe was next with 13.
Morehead posted nine digs. Tonioli had six. Koch and Lutui both had three. Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) and Struttmann had one dig apiece.
Koch recorded two solo blocks and two block assists.
Tonioli, Struttmann and Lutui each had one solo block and one block assist. Leakehe had two block assists. Hollimann closed with one block assist.
Hollimann dished out 25 set assists. Clark ended with one.
Clark and Leakehe both served two aces.
The Falcons travel to Quincy, Illinois, Wednesday to face John Wood.
East Central plays in Springfield, Illinois, Saturday, facing Lincoln Land at 3:30 p.m. and Southwestern Illinois at 6 p.m.
The final home match will be next Tuesday, March 23, against University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy. That has a 6:30 p.m. start time.
The final regular season match is Wednesday, March 24, at Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Illinois.