Hitting the road Sunday, the East Central College volleyball Falcons forged a split to start the season in Vincennes, Indiana.
The Falcons swept Shawnee Community College, 25-13, 25-10, 25-10.
Against host Vincennes University, East Central was defeated, 25-17, 25-15, 25-11.
“We did a lot of good things, but have to get comfortable next to each other on the floor still,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “I’m excited for the season and we have so many different options we have to figure out which one works the best lineup wise.”
East Central returns to action Tuesday in St. Louis against the Missouri Baptist University JV team. That starts at 6 p.m.
The Falcons host a tournament this weekend. In action Friday, ECC plays John Wood at noon and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 4 p.m.
Returning to action Saturday, East Central faces Frontier at 9 a.m. and Independence at 1 p.m.
Shawnee
In the win over Shawnee, six players logged kills with sophomore Makayla Case (St. James) leading the way with nine.
Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) was next with eight while Emma Gaugel (North County) closed with seven.
Brenna Moore (Pacific) ended with six kills. Emily McKinney (Owensville) added four while Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) had one.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) picked up 11 digs to pace the defense.
McKinney was next with five. Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) and Case each had three. Gaugel, Coburn and Sullivan added two apiece. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) and Hali Overkamp (Hermann) each had one dig.
Coburn and Gaugel had two block assists. McKinney, Case and Moore each had one.
Allgeyer logged 17 assists. Zimmermann had eight while Bree Jenkins (North County) and Clark each added two.
McKinney and Clark served three aces apiece. Allgeyer and Zimmerman added one each.
Vincennes
In the loss, Case led the offense with nine kills while Moore had six. Gaugel, Coburn, McKinney and Sullivan each had two. AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve) ended with one kill.
Clark was the digs leader with 16 and Allgeyer picked up 11. McKinney and Case each had six. Gaugel, Zimmerman and Moore had three digs apiece. Overkamp added two and Sullivan had one.
Coburn had three block assists. Moore ended with two while Gaugel and Case had one each.
Allgeyer ended with 14 assists. Zimmerman was next with six and Clark added three.
McKinney served four aces. Allgeyer had two and Gaugel and Case each served one ace.
“We struggled against Vincennes because they had a height advantage on us and we had to play out of system the majority of the match because of our serve receive,” Mathes-Peters said. “When we were in system, we did well and I feel that it would definitely be a different match if we played them at the end of our season, since they are very strong team.”
