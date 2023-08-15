After reaching the fifth set of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title match in 2022, the East Central College volleyball Falcons are looking to reload for 2023.
The public can get its first look at the new Falcons this Saturday. The team is hosting its annual alumnae scrimmage at 11 a.m.
With 16 on the roster, it’s one of the program’s largest in terms of numbers.
Four players return from last season, Brenna Moore (Pacific), Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma), Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) and Josey Schipper (Warrenton). Schipper missed the entire 2022 season with an injury.
Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters has signed 12 players for 2023.
The two closest are from Pacific, Erin Brooks and Kendall Mayfield.
Brooks, a middle hitter, was a Missourian second-team All-Area middle hitter and was selected to the Four Rivers Conference first team and all-district second team.
She logged 105 kills at a .266 attack clip. She also had 74 blocks, 11 digs and two aces.
Over two seasons, she had 208 kills and 150 blocks. She also made the FRC academic teams both years.
Mayfield did not play last season.
Two more players come to East Central from Warrenton High School.
Rayne Van Reed will be a freshman while Alyssa Bruce is a sophomore transfer from Central Methodist University.
A 5-10 pin hitter, Van Reed also played for STL Crossfire Elite VBC.
Van Reed led Warrenton with 369 kills this past season while hitting .297. She also had 123 digs, 35 blocks and 34 aces.
Mathes-Peters reported she was named to the all-district and all-conference teams.
Bruce, a 5-10 outside hitter, was on the Central Methodist University reserve roster last year.
Hali Naber, a high school middle hitter, comes to the Falcons from Belle High School.
Naber made the Class 2 District 8 second team. She made the All-Gasconade Valley Conference team as a junior and as a senior. In 2020, she helped Belle win its first district title in nearly 20 years.
Jaidyn Collins comes to East Central from Lebanon.
A 5-4 setter, Collins recorded 655 assists, 102 kills (.315 attack rate), 36 aces, three blocks and 226 digs.
She was her team’s offensive MVP during her senior season and made the Pinkfest all-tournament team. She also made all-conference and all-district teams last fall.
Collins was a three-time academic all-state and all-conference performer. As a senior, she made the all-conference first team and all-district second team.
Just down the road from Lebanon, the Falcons picked up Kaytlin Myers of Conway.
A 5-9 outside setter-hitter, Myers played at Conway High School and was a Class 2 District 12 first-team selection this past fall. Additionally, she made the all-state, academic all-state and all-conference teams.
For her high school career, she logged 799 kills and 1,377 assists.
Bailee Jo Luttrell has signed from Winona High School.
An outside hitter-defensive specialist, Luttrell helped Winona finish third in Class 1 this season with a 29-7-5 record. She was named to the all-state team as a senior and also made the all-district and all-conference teams. She has been a three-time academic all-state selection.
In the third-place match, a three-set win over Tarkio, she logged nine kills while hitting .296. She also had eight digs and one ace.
For the season, she posted 372 kills while hitting .372. She served 76 aces with 42 blocks, 308 digs and 11 assists. In her career, she recorded 828 kills and 860 digs.
Kourtnee McDaniel, a 6-2 rightside hitter from Eminence, is a transfer from Mineral Area College and has redshirt freshman status.
McDaniel did not play for the Cardinals last season.
She’s the third Eminence player to play at East Central, following Caitlin Rutledge and Jacy (Lashly) Conway.
Alexa Filkins of Lutheran South High School will be a multisport athlete at East Central.
Filkins already has signed to play softball, the sport she played in high school. Softball and volleyball are both fall sports in Missouri.
She has played club volleyball for multiple organizations.
Mathes-Peters is bringing in two more players from Oklahoma.
Abigail Cowell, a 5-10 outside hitter, is a past teammate with Coburn and played at Southmoore High School in 2022. Cowell played club volleyball with Kaizen VBC.
Peyton Yarbrough, played at Tuttle (Oklahoma) High School through 2021-22 and was homeschooled last year. A 5-11 pin hitter-setter, Yarbrough played club ball for Stingray Volleyball Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.