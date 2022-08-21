They didn’t even need a DeLorean.
The East Central College volleyball Falcons had a chance to go back to the past, or at least play against past ECC players Saturday during the annual Alumnae Scrimmage.
One player from the original 2007 East Central College Rebels team, Kari (Blankenship) Nolting, played. The group included some of the most recent graduates with Lynnae Grus representing last year’s team.
Assistant Coach Lauren (Borgerding) Bauer played for the alumane squad.
Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters rotated the three setters, sophomores Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West), Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) and Brenna Jenkins (North County) to the alumnae squad as well.
Playing for the alumnae squad were:
• Emma Borcherding.
• Kayla Borcherding.
• Cameron Hackmann.
• Mackenzie Struckhoff.
• Lynnae Grus.
• Kari (Blankenship) Nolting.
• Nicole (Mannino) Stump.
• Lauren (Borgerding) Bauer.
• Sarah Borgerding.
• Trista (Kormeier) Terschluse.
Overall, Mathes-Peters was happy with how things went.
“I thought we did a lot of good things at the scrimmage,” Mathes-Peters said. “You can tell we have a lot of new personnel because they are still trying to gel out on the court, especially since we have not finalized a startling lineup yet.”
The team had to adjust after freshman Josey Schipper (Warrenton) suffered a knee injury and wasn’t able to play.
“With the loss of Josey, who was going to see quite a bit of playing time on the outside we got to see Makayla Case (St. James) transition back to the outside from the opposite spot last year, and she had a good day offensively.”
Another of the returning outside hitters is Emily McKinney (Owensville).
“Emily had a good day on the back row for us,” Mathes-Peters said. “As of now they (Case and McKinney) will probably start off playing six rotations to see how it goes with Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) seeing some time on the outside and the opposite spot. She had a good day hitting on the opposite spot Saturday.”
Defense is expected to be an area of strength with Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) returning. The libero was a NJCAA Division II honorable mention All-American last season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which altered the 2020-21 season, she has a third year of eligibility.
“Trinity Clark will keep our back row in line and hopefully lead with her experience,” Mathes-Peters said. “Hali Overkamp (Hermann) is having a great preseason and we are trying to figure out a lineup that gets her passing skills on the floor.”
Mathes-Peters was able to try some different lineups with the setters as well.
“We tried both a 5-1 and a 6-2 Saturday and I feel with the capability of Bree Zimmermann to play the front row, both will be an option during season.”
The Falcons have openings at both middle hitter spots.
Mathes-Peters reported four have been working out in the spots, but freshmen Emma Gaugel (North County) and Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) have the edge to start.
The Falcons also will need rightside hitters to play at the net when they run a 6-2 system. Competitors for those spots are Case, Sullivan, AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve) and Brenna Moore (Pacific).
“One of the main things I was impressed with for our middles and opposite spots was their ability to block, and that makes our decision on who to start where very hard,” Mathes-Peters said. “I am not complaining about it because options are a great thing to have. I do not feel we will fully know our best rotation until we play next week.”
The Falcons travel to Vincennes, Indiana, Aug. 21 for a three-team event, playing Shawnee Community College and Vincennes University.
