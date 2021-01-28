Finally.
The East Central College volleyball Falcons opened their delayed 2020-21 schedule Saturday with a tri-meet against John Wood Community College and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
The Falcons split in the three-team home event, beating John Wood in five games, 11-25, 14-25, 26-24, 25-20, 15-10.
Northeastern Oklahoma topped the Falcons in five games, 28-26, 22-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-4.
“It took us awhile to get going Saturday but once they did, I was very impressed with how they played, especially at the net,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We fought hard against NEO but fell short. The girls must learn to push through both mentally and physically when they are tired. We must work on our offensive tempo to the outside and know when and who to set. If that gets more consistent our offense will improve and other holes will open in the block.”
It was the first action for the Falcons since losing in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament to St. Louis Community College Nov. 1, 2019.
The victory over John Wood was the team’s first since Oct. 4, 2019, when the Falcons beat Rend Lake.
And, it was the first five-game win since East Central defeated Metropolitan Community College (Kansas City) Sept. 14, 2019.
John Wood is coached by former ECC player Madeline Halford.
The Falcons will have to wait a while to get a chance for another victory. Wednesday’s match at Lewis & Clark in Godfrey, Illinois, has been postponed. Next action will be Feb. 3 at the Missouri Baptist University JV team.
John Wood
It was not the start Mathes-Peters and her team were looking for. In the opening game, the Falcons never led, were tied once (0-0) and trailed significantly for much of the game, which ended at 25-11.
Unforced errors played a big role in that loss, and the next one, a 25-14 setback.
East Central needed something positive in the third game. The Falcons jumped on top and led for most of the set before John Wood tied it at 24-24.
East Central dug back and ended with a kill from Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah), 26-24.
That was just the break the Falcons needed. East Central broke away to win the fourth game, 25-20, with Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) getting the final kill.
In the fifth game, East Central fell behind early, but came back to earn a 15-10 victory. It was finished by an attack error.
Leakehe led the Falcons in kills with 11. Struttmann was next with eight. Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) posted seven kills while Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) was next with five.
Macey Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) ended with four kills. Alyce Koch (Eureka) had three kills. Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove), Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) and Makayla Bevfoden (Union) each had one kill.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) paced the defense with 23 digs. Tonioli picked up 11 while Leakehe had 10. Hollimann was next with five digs. Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi had four digs. Struttmann and Lutui each had one.
Mo’ungaafi dished out 18 assists and Hollimann ended with 17. Clark added two.
Lutui led the blockers with five total blocks. She had two solos and three assists.
Koch had two solo blocks and one assist for three total blocks.
Tonioli had two block assists. Struttmann ended with a solo block. Leakehe and Morehead both had a block assist.
Clark and Mo’ungaafi both were credited with five aces.
NEO
In the second match, Struttmann led the team in kills with nine. Tonioli and Koch both had eight kills. Lutui was next with five.
Leakehe and Morehead both had three kills. Spanley added one.
Clark picked up 29 digs.
Hollimann had 14 assists while Mo’ungaafi had 11. Clark added two.
There were no solo blocks. Tonioli and Lutui each had three assists. Struttmann and Koch both ended with two and Morehead added one.
Hollimann had four aces. Koch served two while Spanley and Leakehe both had one ace.
“Right now, we are struggling with our first contact because we have lost some players this semester with injury and family issues,” Mathes-Peters said. “They would help us experience wise in the back row but right now are working on confidence while playing there for those who can step in now.”