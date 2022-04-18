One of these days, the weather is going to be good enough for games.
East Central College’s spring sports teams hope that happens before the end of the 2022 season.
The softball Falcons (16-9) had home doubleheaders Tuesday and Thursday called off due to wet field conditions. East Central was scheduled to host St. Charles Community College Tuesday and Mineral Area College Thursday.
East Central will try to get games in Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Three Rivers is scheduled to visit Union at noon Friday for a doubleheader.
The Falcons will host Mineral Area College for a pair of games Monday at 2 p.m.
The baseball Falcons (15-17) had their home doubleheader against Lewis & Clark Wednesday called off.
ECC hosts North Central Friday and Saturday.
The teams play a doubleheader Friday at 2 p.m. and a single game Saturday at noon. The games are part of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 schedule.
East Central is slated to go to St. Charles Community College Tuesday with a three-game set in Hesston, Kansas, next Friday and Saturday.
Mineral Area College will host the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament in Farmington Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7.
East Central, Mineral Area and St. Louis Community College are the three Division II teams in Region 16.
The first seed will get a bye as the second and third seeds open the tourney May 6 at 2 p.m.
The winner plays the top seed at 4 p.m.
The losers’ bracket game between the Friday losing teams will be played Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. The championship game is set for 1 p.m. If a second game is required, it will be played immediately after the first game.
The regional winner will play in the District P championship, hosted by the Region 24 runner-up. Region 24 consists of Illinois schools Danville Area, Heartland, Illinois Central, John Wood, Lewis & Clark, Lincoln Land, Parkland and Spoon River.
The winner advances to the NJCAA National Championships at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama, May 24-28.
In baseball, North Central hosts a three-team tournament at Burleigh Grimes Field with teams from Regions 16 (East Central and North Central) and 6 (Hesston).
The second and third seeds will play each other Friday, May 6, at 11 a.m. The winner plays the top seed at 2:30 p.m.
The losers’ bracket game takes place Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. The winner of that game plays the winner of the Friday 2:30 p.m. game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The winner of the Regions 16 and 6 Tournament will move to the Plains District Tournament in Enid, Oklahoma, as the third seed.
The other are from Region 2.
Schools in that region are Carl Albert State, Murray State (Oklahoma), National Park, Northern Oklahoma Enid, Northern Oklahoma Tonkawa, Redlands, South Arkansas, UA Rich Mountain and Western Oklahoma State.
The winner of that will got to the NJCAA National Championships, also being held in Enid, Oklahoma, May 28-June 4.