Friday marked a milestone for the East Central College baseball Falcons.
By sweeping North Central Missouri College at Taco Bell Ballpark, 11-5 and 12-5, the Falcons improved to .500 on the season (17-17) and improved to 5-1 in games against their NJCAA Division II Region 16 rival.
It was the first time the Falcons had been at the .500 mark since Feb. 20.
First Game
East Central had to fight from behind in this one after North Central notched three runs in the first inning and one more in the second.
The Falcons erased the deficit in the third, scoring four times to tie it.
After North Central moved in front in the top of the fourth, 5-4, the Falcons pounced for six runs. East Central added a single tally in the bottom of the sixth.
Hudson Stark (Weatherford, Texas) started and went 3.1 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) was credited with the win, going 3.2 innings while allowing two hits and striking out four. Betts improved to 4-1 on the season with the victory.
Offensively, the Falcons had 11 hits, including a home run by Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) and doubles by Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) and Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas).
Baker led the offense with three hits. Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) each had two hits.
Dent, Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) and Orman had one hit apiece.
Orman drew a walk. Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) contributed a sacrifice fly.
Terilli, Dent, Rogers and Orman all scored twice. Colombo, Baker and Sisk scored once.
Orman drove in three runs. Dent and Colombo each had two RBIs. Baker, Rogers and Dale brought one run across the plate apiece.
Second Game
The Falcons got another big rally in the second game.
Each side scored three runs in the first. North Central added another run in the second, while East Central took its first lead in the bottom of the third, 5-4.
North Central equalized in the fourth, but the Falcons exploded in the bottom of the fifth for six runs. East Central added another insurance run in the sixth.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) got the start for the Falcons and went four innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks. He struck out three.
Alfred Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) was next, throwing two innings while allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out a pair.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) notched his first win, throwing an inning while allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out two. Noland is 1-1 on the season.
Offensively, the Falcons had 11 hits, including doubles by Austin McKim (Linn) and Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware).
Terilli, McKim and Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) each had two hits in the game.
Dent, Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas), Dale, Turner and Rogers each had one hit.
Baker drew a pair of walks. Dent and McKim walked once.
Baker also sacrificed while scoring three runs. Packan scored twice. Terilli, Dent, Lindemann, Andrew Hueste (Linn), Dale, Jarrett Hamlett (Washington) and Rogers scored once.
Dent, Packan, McKim and Lindemann drove in two runs apiece.
Baker, Dale and Rogers each drove in one run.