Several members of the East Central College softball and baseball programs have been honored at the conference and regional levels for their play this spring.
MCCAC
The Missouri Community College Athletic Conference honored two softball and two baseball players.
Freshman Morgan Green (Festus) was named to the MCCAC softball first team. As a pitcher, she went 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA. She led the team with 76 strikeouts.
At the plate, Green batted .417 with 14 doubles, one triple and five home runs.
Making the MCCAC second team was Nicole Truitt (Lebanon). An outfielder, Truitt batted .402 with 14 doubles, two triples and four home runs. She led the team with 12 stolen bases.
East Central softball went 19-19 this season.
Playing in its first season since being restarted, the East Central baseball Falcons had two players named to the MCCAC second team.
Honored from the 21-26 Falcons were freshmen Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia).
Terilli, an outfielder, hit .333 with nine doubles, two triples and one home run. He tied for the team lead in runs scored with 34 and drove in 24. He also had 17 walks and led the team with 11 stolen bases.
Seeing action in six games as a pitcher, he went 1-3 with one save and a 9.42 ERA. He struck out 16 batters.
Shannon played catcher, batting .340 while leading the team in both doubles (11) and home runs (nine). He scored 23 times and led the team with 36 RBIs.
Shannon was the team leader in walks with 19 and added three stolen bases.
Region 16
Green and Truitt both made the NJCAA Division II Region 16 first team along with outfielder Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and pitcher-infielder Taylor Hanger (Pacific).
Hillermann was a .339 batter with seven doubles, two triples and five home runs. She scored 27 times, drove in 29 and tied for the team lead in walks with 14. Additionally, she stole eight bases.
Hanger went 10-8 with a 4.32 ERA as a pitcher, striking out 66 batters. At the plate, she had three doubles and one home run.
The baseball team, which won the Region 16 championship and went 1-2 in the Plains District Tournament, had three players on the first team.
Joining Shannon and Terilli on the Region 16 first team was freshman infielder Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee).
Dent, who could play any spot on the infield, batted .328 with 10 doubles and three home runs. He scored 34 times, tying Terilli for the team lead. He had 29 RBIs, 13 walks and stole three bases.
