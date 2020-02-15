Maybe college softball isn’t meant to be played in February.
East Central College’s squad was scheduled to open in Booneville, Miss., this weekend. The Falcons are still going to try and play, but the schedule has been adjusted.
Now, East Central now starts play with two games Saturday in Corinth, Miss., facing Frontier Community College at 7:30 p.m. and Shawnee Community College at 9:15 p.m.
The Falcons play Sunday in Booneville, Miss., playing Three Rivers Community College at noon and Mississippi’s East Central Community College at 1:45 p.m.
The home opener is set for March 2 against the Missouri Valley College JV team.
That doubleheader is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
East Central hosts the Missouri Baptist JV team March 3 at 2 p.m.