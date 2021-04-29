There was good news and bad news Monday for the East Central College softball Falcons.
The good news was that the Falcons reached the 20-win mark with a first-game win over the Culver-Stockton JV Monday in Union, 4-2.
The bad news was that the Falcons (20-13) were beaten in the the second game, 7-2.
In the opener, the Falcons got an 11-strikeout game from Haley Schulte (Parkway West). She held Culver-Stockton to two runs on six hits.
Offensively, the Falcons gave her all the offense she needed in the first inning with three runs.
It was 4-0 after two innings. Culver-Stockton scored one run in the third and another in the fifth.
Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word Academy) had two hits, including a double.
Maddie Greco (Pacific) had two hits, a run and an RBI.
Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Lilly Prichard (Pacific) both singled and scored. Prichard also walked.
Schulte walked as well.
Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) and Kristyn England (Cuba) both sacrificed and drove in a run. England also scored.
In the second game, Culver-Stockton scored three times in the third. East Central chipped back with single runs in the third and fourth, but Culver-Stockton added four runs in the top of the seventh.
Eva Dawson (Fulton) took the loss, going the distance. Five of the seven runs were earned, and she allowed nine hits and one walk, striking out three.
England paced the offense with two doubles and an RBI.
Prichard singled and doubled, walking twice.
Batters with one hit apiece were Abbott, Jenna Crider (Washington), Damazyn and Kelly Ferguson (Timberland). Ferguson doubled.
Crider, Greco and Schulte each walked once.
Damazyn and Greco scored runs. Crider and England posted the RBIs.