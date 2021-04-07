East Central College pulled off a Monday softball sweep of rival Mineral Area College.
The Falcons (10-7) won the first game, 14-10, and took the second one, 7-3.
East Central got home runs in each game.
In the opener, Kaili Edler (Northwest) drilled a grand slam as part of her three-hit performance.
Kristyn England (Cuba) hit a two-run shot and ended with two hits.
In the second game, Maddie Greco (Pacific) hammered her ninth home run of the season. It was a two-run homer.
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) was the winning pitcher in the opener. Addie Konkel (Salem) got the win in the second game.
First Game
Mineral Area scored a run in the first. East Central scored five times in the bottom of the opening frame. In the fourth, Mineral Area scored twice, and ECC added five runs.
Mineral Area scored three times in the fifth, and East Central had one run. In the sixth, Mineral Area scored four times, and the Falcons added three runs.
Over seven innings, Schulte allowed 10 runs (five earned) on 15 hits. She struck out five.
Two-hit batters were Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word Academy), England, Kelly Ferguson (Timberland), Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) and Lilly Prichard (Pacific).
Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) had one hit.
England, Ferguson, Greco, Kimminau and Prichard each scored twice. Abbott, Damazyn, Edler and Caelie Horstmann (Owensville) scored once.
Edler drove in four runs. England, Greco and Kimminau each had two RBIs. Abbott, Damazyn and Prichard drove in one run each.
Greco, Kimminau and Prichard doubled.
England and Prichard walked. Greco was hit by a pitch.
Jenna Crider (Washington) and Damazyn sacrificed.
Complete second game statistics were not available at deadline.
The two NJCAA Division II Region 16 teams face each other again April 15 in Farmington.
East Central has a busy week lined up. After hosting Jefferson College Tuesday, the Falcons head to Poplar Bluff Thursday to play MCCAC foe Three Rivers Community College.
East Central goes to Canton Friday for a doubleheader against the Culver Stockton College JV.
The same two programs meet Sunday in Union with a 1 p.m. start time.