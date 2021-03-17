Make it four wins in a row for the East Central College softball Falcons.
East Central (6-5-1) swept Lewis & Clark Community College of Godfrey, Illinois, last Wednesday, 11-6 and 8-7.
However, neither win came easily.
In the first game, East Central fought back to take a lead but watched the Trailblazers tie it. East Central scored five more runs to win it.
In the second game, East Central fell behind, 6-0, and fought back to win it, 8-7.
Games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday of this week were called off due to wet field conditions.
First Game
Lewis & Clark opened scoring with two runs in the second. East Central pushed six runs across the plate in the bottom of that inning. Lewis & Clark tied it in the top of the third, 6-6.
The Falcons scored three times in the fourth to retake the lead and added two more runs in the sixth.
East Central outhit Lewis & Clark, 12-6.
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) was the winning pitcher. Over seven innings, she allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits, one walk and two hit batters. She struck out four.
Maddie Greco (Pacific) continued her power onslaught with two more home runs. She also walked, scored three times and drove in three runs.
Kaili Edler (Northwest) and Dani Kimminau (St. Francis Borgia Regional) both had three hits. Edler also walked and drove in a run. Kimminau stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Kelly Ferguson (Timberland) doubled, scored once and drove in two.
Jenna Crider (Washington), Ashleigh Damazyn (Crystal City) and Lilly Prichard (Pacific) each singled.
Crider scored a run. Damazyn drove in two. Prichard walked, scored and drove in a run.
Nikki Abbott (Incarnate Word Academy) and Kristyn England (Cuba) both walked, sacrificed and scored.
Caelie Horstmann (Owensville) scored a run. Addie Konkel (Salem) walked.
Second Game
For the first part of the second game, it looked like Lewis & Clark might earn a split. The Trailblazers scored once in the first and five times in the second.
That’s the way the score stayed until the bottom of the fifth. The Falcons scored five times.
In the sixth, Lewis & Clark extended the lead to 7-5, but East Central responded with three runs and held on to win.
Konkel started the game and allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks over 1.2 innings.
Eva Dawson (Fulton) relieved and got the win. Over 5.1 innings, she allowed one run on four hits and one hit batter. Dawson struck out three.
Lewis & Clark outhit the Falcons, 10-7.
Abbott and England had two hits apiece. Abbott drove in two runs. England walked, scored once and drove in one run.
Damazyn homered, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Ferguson added a double, and she scored.
Edler had one single.
Greco and Kimminau each walked twice and scored twice.