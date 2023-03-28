It’s not the type of streak the East Central College softball Falcons wanted to see.
After Tuesday’s home doubleheader against Shawnee Community College was called off, the team now has had five dates in a row either postponed or outright canceled.
The streak goes back to last Tuesday, when a doubleheader with Missouri State University-West Plains was called off due to wet field conditions.
The same thing happened to Thursday’s home doubleheader against Moberly Area Community College.
Friday’s doubleheader in Fayette against the Central Methodist University JV team has been canceled.
Sunday’s doubleheader in Kirkwood against St. Louis Community College will be made up.
The doubleheaders against Missouri State University-West Plains, Moberly Area Community College and St. Louis Community College will have to be made up. Those are Missouri Community College Athletic Conference games and also games used to help seed the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament.
This year, Missouri State University-West Plains and Moberly Area Community College are joining the Falcons, St. Louis and Mineral Area College in NJCAA Division II Region 16.
The regional tournament is scheduled to run May 5-7 at East Central College.
