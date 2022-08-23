Born during a turbulent time, the East Central College women’s soccer Falcons are looking to find success in 2022.
“We might be short on numbers at the moment, but I can assure you we will not be short on heart,” ECC Head Coach Joseph Benninger said. “I believe we have a team that can be competitive.”
The Falcons host John Wood Tuesday at 4 p.m. to open the season. East Central stays home to host Columbia State next Friday at 3 p.m., Lincoln Trail next Saturday at 4 p.m., and Mineral Area College Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.
Benninger is the second head coach for the East Central women after Martin Clayes took a position with St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club.
The ECC women’s team was approved to start in the fall of 2020 and had started the recruiting process when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That plagued the recruiting process and the team went 2-9 in the spring of 2021 and 3-13 last fall.
With the change in coaches, bringing players to the Union campus again has been tough.
“We once again faced the difficult challenge of recruitment,” Benninger said. “The area has a good amount of talent, and it can be difficult to keep that talent in the area.”
Four local players return from last season. They are St. Francis Borgia graduates Gabby Mattli, Sommer Schneider and Gretchen Overman and Pacific’s Abby Layton.
Two other returners could be back, but haven’t committed to the team yet.
“Our returning core is all expected to make a big impact,” Benninger said.
Mattli, who started her senior year of high school at forward, then moved to defense, has found her niche in goal. She made the MCCAC and NJCAA Division II Region 16 first teams last season. She played 14 games in net, starting 13 of them while going 3-10 with a 2.30 GAA. Mattli stopped 174 shots.
Layton, who returns for her third season, netted one goal with two assists last season. She also had one goal and one assist in the 2021 spring season. Layton was a Region 16 first-team selection last year.
Schneider, another player in her third season, moves to defense this season.
“Sommer Schneider is looking to make a positive impact from a new position in the back line,” Benninger said. “She’s a commanding presence on the field and we will rely heavily on her experience.”
Overman is coming back from an ACL injury which limited her to four games last fall. She’s capable of playing multiple positions, but is expected to help at midfield this year.
“Gretchen spent the summer rehabbing and looks to be in good shape to lead the team from midfield,” Benninger said.
Among the nine newcomers, four are from the region and four more are from the United Kingdom. One is from the Bahamas.
The four incoming Missouri players are Hayle Kromer (Borgia), Elexis Wohlgemuth (St. Clair), Paige Loyd (Owensville) and Isabella Finnegan (Belle).
The Falcons are bringing in two English and two Scottish players. Joining the team are:
• Chenai Lefebvre (St. John Plessington Catholic College, Bebington, England).
• Maria McSherry (Forfar Academy, Forfar, Scotland).
• Holly New (The Whitehaven Academy, Whitehaven, England).
• Kacey Watson (St. Benedicts, Paisley, Scotland).
Shonte Jean (Bahamas) is the other newcomer, pending visa approval.
“I was impressed with the overall fitness of the group,” Benninger said. “The freshmen came in with a desire to get things started. The tone of the team has been positive with an eagerness to improve on previous seasons.”