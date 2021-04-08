Finally.
After having the fall campaign called off, the East Central College soccer program got to hit the field for official matches Saturday in Kansas City.
The men’s team won 4-1 at Mid-America Nazarene, a substitute after Metropolitan Community College had to cancel due to COVID-19 exposure.
The women did get to play MCC, falling in their first official match, 1-0.
“The men’s team was able to pick up a match at Mid-America Nazarene — mostly reserve guys — due to MCCKC canceling,” Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “The team played well in preparation for St. Charles.”
Clayes said the women’s team played well.
“It was a strong showing from our women,” Clayes said. “The first half was fairly even, and we created a very good chance from a Destiny Boehm (Union) corner kick. In the second half, with the wind in our face, we struggled to contain them, but Hannah Olive (Union) in goal was able to keep all but one shot out of the net with 13 saves. We only had 11 available players for the match, and each of them can be very proud of their efforts in this first match.”
East Central’s men played Tuesday afternoon at St. Clair Community College. The women’s game was postponed.
The teams go to State Fair Community College in Sedalia Saturday. The women play at 2 p.m. and the men follow at 4 p.m.
The Falcons are at home against St. Charles Monday. The women begin the day at 2 p.m. with the men playing at 4 p.m.
Men
Joe McInnes (St. Ambrose, Airdrie, Scotland) was the standout with three goals and an assist for the Falcons.
McInnes opened scoring for the men in the 10th minute with an assist by Blake Little (Belleville East).
After Mid-America Nazarene tied it in the 20th minute, Miguel Gonzalez (Colegio Arzobispal, Madrid, Spain) put the Falcons ahead to stay in the 35th minute. McInnes assisted. It was 2-1 at the half.
McInnes added goals in the 50th and 65th minutes to power the Falcons to the win.
Piercarlo Previte (Nazaset, Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela) played the first half in goal, making two saves. He was credited with the win.
Bailey Hoehne (Pacific) saved three shots in the second half.
Women
In the first official women’s game, the Falcons lost by a 1-0 score to a Region 16 opponent.
Celeste Cummins of MCC scored at the 38:28 mark of the first half for the game’s lone goal.
Olive was able to stop 13 of 14 shots in the game.
Zoe Gaszak (St. Clair), Boehm and Abby Layton (Pacific) each had a shot on goal.
Karina Vela made two saves for MCC in the shutout.